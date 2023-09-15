The Chief of a Manitoba community is imploring First Nations people to get out and vote in the upcoming provincial election, and says she doesn’t want any First Nations citizens believing they should not be concerned about who forms the next provincial government.
“I know there is this conversation around as First Nations we should not be involved in provincial elections because that’s not our jurisdiction and the federal government is generally mentioned as who we should be working with,” Long Plain First Nation Chief Kyra Wilson said while speaking on the steps of the Manitoba Legislative Building on Thursday afternoon.
“But there are many different things where we have to work with the provincial government. We have to work with the provincial government on health, we have to work with the provincial government on CFS, on gaming, on housing.
“Everything that you can think of in terms of wellness for a person, it falls to the provincial government when it comes to our people.”
Wilson joined Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias and dozens of others at Thursday's rally at the Legislative Building that was held to encourage First Nations people living both on and off reserve to vote, and to offer assistance and support to those who may have a difficult time voting because of what AMC said are “barriers” for First Nations people.
Wilson said she hopes for a large turnout of First Nations voters in the Oct. 3 election, because she said when people get involved it gives them and their communities a better chance to have a say when decisions are made at the provincial level.
“If we’re not a part of the conversation, than someone else is going to be representing our voices and our people, and we can’t allow for someone else to do that for us,” she said.
“We need to make sure we are part of the conversations and are sitting at the table when decisions are being made.”
After the rally, a march was held that saw people walk from the Legislative Building to the RBC Convention Centre, where a Candidates Forum was held that included representatives from the provincial NDP, Liberal and Green parties, but no representation from the provincial PCs, something that did not go unnoticed by AMC officials.
“While the Progressive Conservative party was invited to this event, they have regrettably chosen not to participate,” AMC said in a statement.
“Their absence speaks volumes, echoing the continued marginalization of First Nations voices in Manitoba’s political landscape.”
Merrick said on Thursday she believes it is often barriers to voting that discourage First Nations people from voting in elections, and she said AMC will continue to work to remove those barriers.
“The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs isn’t merely promoting civic engagement; we’re demanding it,” Merrick said. “Today, it’s not merely about having the right to vote; it’s about the urgent need to exercise that right, to bring about transformative changes for our communities.
“The future of Manitoba cannot be discussed without the voices and votes of its First Nations people.”
