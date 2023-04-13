The Culinary Tourism Alliance has announced it will host the first Feast On the Farm event of 2023 at Lang Pioneer Village on May 28 and 29 in partnership with Peterborough and the Kawarthas Tourism.
The two-day zero-waste fundraiser, dubbed Feast On the Farm: A Taste of Peterborough and the Kawarthas — a celebration of local, food, drink and craftsmanship — is set to include a “curated gastronomic experience for food lovers on the first day, followed by a full day of interactive sessions for industry professionals only on the second day,” according to a press release from the group.
The Culinary Tourism Alliance works with communities to nurture and grow food tourism by harnessing the culture, history, heritage behind the food and drink. The organization’s goal is to make food tourism a “meaningful and sustainable contributor to local economies in destinations worldwide.”
On May 28, the consumer day event will see chef Brad Watt of Publican House Brewery and Pub, chef Tyler Scott from Rare Escape and chef Lisa Dixon, owner of Black Honey Cafe, come together. Their curated dishes will be paired with local spirits by Persian Empire, craft beer by Bobcaygeon Brewing Company and Sustainable Winegrowing Ontario certified wines.
“We’re excited to host such an inspired event,” stated Joe Rees, director of tourism at Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development.
“Feast On the Farm is a great opportunity for visitors to savour a menu that reflects the rich agricultural history of our region in a way that is genuinely in line with our sustainable tourism development goals.”
Proceeds from consumer day ticket sales will go to supporting recovery in the culinary tourism industry and includes a subsidy for industry professionals to attend the Feast On the Farm industry day on May 29 at Lang Pioneer Village. Professionals within the culinary industry can access more information about Industry Day on the Culinary Tourism Alliance website.
“‘Our Feast On’ program acts as the conduit to connect industry professionals with others in our network who are truly creating change in Ontario’s food and drink space,” stated Billy Alexander, director of programs for the Culinary Tourism Alliance.
“Industry day is about knowledge sharing, supporting each other, and working together toward the United Nations sustainable development goals.”
Lang Pioneer Village is located at 104 Lang Rd., north of Keene in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3zS0uQ8
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.