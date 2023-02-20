Gananoque Police Chief Scott Gee was the first to jump off the Water Street boat dock and into the chilly waters below on Monday afternoon.
"Who’s next?" Gee gestured to other first responders with a friendly nod, the cold water dripping off him as he stepped back onto the boat dock following his jump.
Gee was surrounded by other members of the Gananoque Police Service, along with members of the Gananoque Fire Department, local coaches and Special Olympic athletes, and some members of the public, maybe 30 or so, who took in this year’s Polar Plunge.
The first responders were freezing for a reason to raise money for the Special Olympics. In total, there were 14 jumpers.
“The Polar Plunge is done to support Special Olympics, and the hope is that the money we raise today will go towards over 2,600 athletes all across the province,” said Acting Sgt. Lynsay Dickson of the Gananoque Police Service.
“It gets them back competing, helps with registrations, helping support them along their journey through the Special Olympics.”
As of deadline, just over $1,200 was raised, exceeding the goal of $1,000. More donations were expected to roll in throughout Monday.
“I say this every time we do a community event, I’m constantly astounded by the generosity of our community here in Gananoque and the ongoing support that they show us during events and fundraising events like this,” said Cst. Dana Darlington of the Gananoque Police Service.
“I don’t know if a lot of people have had the opportunity to partake in Special Olympics or to meet any of the athletes and coaches, but they’re such a phenomenal group of individuals and we’re happy to come out on days like this and support in any way we can.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)