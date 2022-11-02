Leanne Golan, the CEO and head librarian of the Tudor and Cashel Public Library, provided a winter update, revealing they’re doing a book sale in November, they have a new WIFI connected gazebo for patrons to use, and the probable transition and changes that will invariably unfold with the new council being sworn over the next couple of weeks.
Golan provided this winter update to Bancroft This Week on Oct. 28, and said that the Tudor and Cashel Recreation Committee will be holding a Christmas Bazaar at the community centre in Gilmour on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“So, the library will join in and do a book sale that day,” she says.
Golan says they got a new gazebo, which will be wired for WIFI. This was made possible through a successful grant application by the township from Ontario Trillium Funding.
“We have roughly 60 people per month using those services while Bell continues to upgrade the area,” she says.
Golan reveals that otherwise, they’re just waiting on the big transition with the new Mayor Dave Hederson. She says that she has already had Hederson, the new Deputy Mayor Bob Bridger, and new Councillors Elain Holloway and Jerry Chadwick come and see what they’ve done at the library.
“They’re all very enthusiastic about it and want more community engagement, so we’ll see what the new year holds. I’ll keep you posted!”