The Big Valley village council decided to increase the mileage rate paid to elected officials and staff who use their private vehicles for municipal business. The change was approved after a 2 to 1 vote at the July 13 regular meeting of council.Coun.
Clark German asked that the topic of remuneration for mileage be placed on the meeting agenda. German began by noting the village currently pays 50 cents per kilometre for council or staff who use their personal vehicles for municipal business, including things like attending out of town committee meetings or travelling to attend a training course.
German stated the Village of Big Valley mileage rate is not connected to what he referred to as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) mileage rates. A quick perusal of the federal government’s store of knowledge on www.canada.ca revealed the following information about current mileage rates: The automobile allowance rates for 2023 are 68¢ per kilometre for the first 5,000 kilometres driven, 62 cents per kilometre driven after that...In the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, there is an additional four cents per kilometre allowed for travel.
German noted it seems to him many other communities follow the CRA mileage rate rather than set their own rate, a strategy that he agreed with. The councillor stated he was prepared to make a motion that the Village of Big Valley anchor its remuneration for mileage rate to the CRA rates and match them as the CRA adjusts its own rates.
He further noted that it seemed in 2015 the village paid 55 cents per km, a bit higher than the current rate. German added that councillors and staff who are using their private vehicles for village business should not be expected to pay out of their pockets to travel for municipal business.
Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Elaine Macdonald stated that every municipality she’s worked for has always linked their mileage rates to the CRA standard and it does seem a common practice among many other municipalities.
During discussion councillors asked if different parts of the county have different CRA rates, and it was noted that some rates are different depending on geographic location.
Mayor Dan Houle stated he was fine with leaving the mileage rate at 50 cents per km.
Coun. Amber Hoogenberg noted even if the rate was increased, councillors and staff are still going to act in a responsible manner when it comes to logging mileage.
German stated that boosting the village’s per km rate would not have a huge effect on taxpayers but would help those using personal vehicles. He added that 50 cents per km doesn’t cover the cost of operating a vehicle.
German made a motion to link Big Valley’s remuneration for mileage to the CRA rate, which was passed by a 2 to 1 vote, Houle the lone dissenter.