PERTH COUNTY – At its March 16 meeting, the Perth County council voted in favour of providing $13,000 in seed funding to aid North Perth in leasing the Galbraith Conservation Area. The Galbraith Conservation Area is owned by Maitland Valley Conservation Authority and the property is to be revitalized for future uses.
County council considered this request previously, at its Feb. 26 meeting. However, a follow-up report was presented to council last Thursday to provide additional information requested.
“North Perth has proposed a partnership with MVCA retaining ownership, while the operations, facility, trail maintenance and proposed summer day camp would be assumed by North Perth. Given the property has been used by residents across Perth County and the need for year-one seed monies, North Perth has approached the county for a seed-funding contribution of $13,000,” explained the report presented to county council.
“North Perth confirms the strategy to fund the operations after year one would come from government grants, donations, user fees, program sales and services.
“The summer camps would be self-funded through registrations, sponsorships and donations. The access, services and programs would be available regionally. With a small contribution from the county, the project can move forward in year one.”
North Perth requested the financial contribution of $13,000 as seed money to start the project.
As it is a seed funding request, it is a one-time ask from North Perth. The contribution the municipality is making to the project is costs/staff associated with operations, facility and trail maintenance, as well as overseeing the summer day camp program.
An amendment to the motion was proposed, specifying the seed money amount as well as the time commitment of one year. Both the amendment and the motion to provide funding to North Perth’s Galbraith Conservation Area project were carried. Since it was approved, the funding will be supported by the county’s general reserve, which had an approximate balance of $130,000 at the end of 2022.