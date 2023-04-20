The Anna-Laberge Hospital Centre in Chateauguay will be seeing a number of new beds and its overcrowded emergency room will get a facelift thanks to a substantial government investment tied to the region’s population growth and the demands on the hospital, the local health agency announced last week.
The $33.9 million investment will go a long way toward helping the hospital respond to the growing needs of the region and the care they will require, said the president of the CISSS-Monteregie-Ouest health agency, which oversees the hospital.
“With the increase of the population in Monteregie-Ouest, we have had to adjust our care and services to keep up with the demand,” said CISSS-Monteregie Ouest director general and president Phillippe Gribeauval. “With construction of this new extension we are taking and sustainable steps to improve our services and access to those services as well as contributing to a better work and health-care environment. We are very excited to show off the improvements.”
The extension of the building will allow the hospital to have 25 new beds for required care, five new short-term-care beds and 10 short-term care stretchers, the CISSS-Monteregie Ouest said. It also indicated the project, which kicked off in 2022 and is expected to wrap up in 2024, would be among the most significant renovation projects for the facility since it opened more than three decades ago.
In addition, the hospital’s embattled ER will also get a facelift.
This winter, the Anna-Laberge ER was regularly operating at more than 150-percent-capacity and as of Monday, 49 patients were being looked after in the 32-bed ER, good for 153-percent capacity.
A 2021 Quebec Ombudsman report indicated the hospital’s ER has been under pressure for years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, which just exacerbated the understaffed and underequipped ER’s problems.
‘Stretcher occupancy rates are frequently around 175 percent, sometimes even 200 percent,’ the