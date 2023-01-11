GUYSBOROUGH –The Nova Scotia Government released the Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan: 2023-2024 edition on Jan. 6, revealing both disappointment and positive news for those concerned about local routes.
A news release issued on that day stated that the plan will see approximately, “$450 million invested in 2023-24 in roadwork and major projects already underway. The Province is also committing $583 million for six new major construction projects, to be constructed between 2025 and 2030.”
“This investment will not only make our highways and bridges safer, it will also enable the road-building industry time to plan and prepare for these major investments,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland.
In terms of local interests, the plan includes the delayed construction – now set for the 2025-2026 season – on the proposed roundabout at the Highway 4/Route 16 intersection in Monastery.
It also holds disappointment for those concerned about Route 16. In a council meeting last fall, Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche raised concerns about the state of the pavement on Route 16 in several key areas, including Gammon’s Hill in Dorts Cove, the bridge at Salmon River and some portions remaining in Lincolnville after this past year’s paving project in that area was completed. The new five-year plan makes no mention of any of these problem areas, with the exception of a 5.7 km asphalt project planned for 2027-2028 south of the Old Monastery Road and north of Lincolnville Loop.
Mulgrave residents will be pleased to see that construction on the Aulds Cove intersection realignment for Highway 104/Route 344 along with access improvements to the 100 series highway is still in the plan for this year. The intersection is the main point of ingress and egress to the Town of Mulgrave and is currently deemed dangerous by many residents who travel that section of highway.
On the outskirts of Mulgrave, the Pirate Harbour bridge on Route 344 is listed in the report as a multi-year bridge replacement/rehabilitation project for 2023—2024.
Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm told The Journal, “I was told the bridge in Pirate Harbour had to be repaired because you can see right down through it; there’s three of four holes in there. They’ve been patching it for the last 10-15 years.”
Work on the Aulds Cove intersection has been on the drawing board for several years and Chisholm said, “Spring is what I was last told. I just had a talk with MLA Greg Morrow…the hold-up is with the Cape Breton Rail. They want a new set of lights, and they want a new contactor [device used for making and breaking an electrical circuit], that big box, and it takes six months to get that which will probably put us into April or May.”
The Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan is available online at: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/5yearplan/highway-plan-2023-24.pdf.