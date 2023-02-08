Kneehill County council approved a request during the regular Tuesday, January 24 council meeting from the Trochu and District Agricultural Society for a total of $17,500 to help support the purchase of new bleachers.
This was a last minute addition to the agenda due to an approaching application deadline for the Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) grant through the Alberta government, which provides matching funding for approved projects; the application deadline was Monday, January 30.
“They did actually apply (for the CFEP grant) and were told, because they could not match, that they didn’t qualify but they were given an extension until January 30,” explained Deputy Reeve Ken King during the meeting.
He noted Trochu Ag Society had managed to raise some $14,000 towards the bleachers, which are estimated to cost some $70,000, and had a shortfall of some $21,000.
The Town of Trochu also approved a contribution of $3,500 towards the project, and Deputy Reeve King noted if the County were to support the request of $17,500 it would give the society the full amount required to push the CFEP grant forward.
Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mike Haugen explained, if approved, the funding would be allocated from the 2023 Community Grants program. Although council has not adopted its 2023 Operating budget at this time, CAO Haugen explained council has historically budgeted $50,000 annually to this program.
Council unanimously approved supporting the full $17,500 request from the Trochu Ag Society.