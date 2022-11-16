The Swan Hills community paid their respects this year to the brave Canadian soldiers who have served our country in the past and those who continue to serve today with Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Swan Hills School and the 50+ building.
The Swan Hills School Remembrance Day ceremony was very well attended on the morning of Nov. 9. The service began with a procession of student wreath bearers, a Colour Party made up of junior firefighters, and representatives from the RCMP, Swan Hills Fire Department, Fort Assiniboine Royal Canadian Legion, Swan Hills Town Council, Pembina Hills School Board, and Swan Hills School Administration. The ceremony included video presentations, student musical presentations, and addresses from Town Councillor Jeff Goebel as well as Mrs. Bessie Stevens from the Fort Assiniboine Royal Canadian Legion. It was a solemn and respectful service, highlighting the importance of honouring our veterans and our fallen.
Held on the morning of Nov. 11, the Remembrance Day ceremony at the 50+ was also well attended. The service began with a procession led by a group of four veterans of the war in Afghanistan as Colour Guard and included representatives from the RCMP and Swan Hills Town Council. The ceremony included video presentations and addresses from the master of ceremonies, Brenda Kuyek, and Town Councillor Jeff Goebel. It was a sombre Remembrance Day ceremony, befitting this solemn occasion.