Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) is preparing an online channel called the Mine Service and Supply Spotlight, which is focused on sharing information about businesses that service the growing mining sector.
Madeline Dennhardt, information and marketing officer with the CEDC, says the index is a good way to promote businesses through their social media channels while building relationships.
“Thunder Bay is a hub for mining activity in the region,” Dennhardt said.
“We have almost over 500 local businesses that work in the mining industry alone and we’ve been finding that some of the mining companies that are coming in from national and international markets aren’t really aware of the variety of services that Thunder Bay has to offer.”
Each business featured in the channel will have its expertise spotlighted along with testimonials and industry experience.
Chris Davidson, owner of Sysco, Thunder Bay District, operates the district arm of one of the world’s largest food service and suppliers and was one of the first to sign on to the channel.
He says they “drive, fly or whatever it takes” to get the products to the camps, some of which are very remote.
“From the inception of construction of a camp that needs food service right down to operating mining locations, we’re a part of that process,” he said. “It’s very important to be included in this (spotlight) because of the size of our company, supply chain challenges, cost, and being the most competitive in the market. We offer a different, elevated level of support. It’s not just about shipping food, but about transparency.”
Davidson pointed out that their customer base is very important to them and they’re very invested in the Indigenous communities and businesses in the district as well.
“We know that they are connected more now than ever before with any sort of mining developments that are affecting their lands. So we partner with many Indigenous groups and companies that actually do benefit as well, with the new partnerships we create that way.”
Jamie Cozier, vice-president of Thunder Bay Hydraulics, a hydraulic cylinder repair and manufacturing shop, says their base is broad but they do a lot of work with mining companies in Northwestern Ontario, primarily in the cylinder repair business, but also in manufacturing and fabrication. He was also one of the first to sign onto the channel.
“The CEDC is often the first point of contact for a lot of mines, especially junior miners,” Cozier said. “To be included in the directory is great because businesses can be located in that point of contact from an industry that may or may not understand local supply businesses.”
Cozier says the hydraulic repair and manufacturing industry is relatively competitive with a number of different companies in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario that do a similar thing.
Dennhardt pointed out that any company can sign on.
“There’s a lot of engineering companies that work in the mining sector, but then there’s also construction. And the repair services that provide for heavy equipment, there are just so many different companies that are involved with mining,” she said. “For them to participate, they have to reach out to us directly through the email to brandon.sousa@thunderbay.ca or they can find more information on our mining website thunderbay.ca/mining.”