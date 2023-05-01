Repairs to the upper Rollo McLay field mean the Gabriola Softball Association will have to adjust their schedule and play locations for the start of the season.
Regional District of Nanaimo parks staff said April 14 that the Ducky field will be closed for approximately 12 weeks “to establish turf and roots strong enough to withstand sport play.
“We are currently working with the Gabriola Ball Association to find a preferable period to close the field for this field work,” RDN manager of parks services, Rick Daykin, said.
The field will undergo fraise mowing – removal of thatch and organic matter in an attempt to level out areas of the field, Daykin said. “With this treatment, it will take longer to establish new grass as portions of the existing grass and roots will be removed to support this fraise mowing treatment.”
The Ducky and Dogfish fields will both be aerated, top dressed with sand, seeded and fertilized as originally planned.
In March, RDN staff said field maintenance would take place around the end of March or beginning of April and that there would be no impact to field users as work would be occurring when the field was not booked for use. Staff did not clarify why plans changed.
Typically the Gabriola Softball Association uses both fields at the park during its season. In a Facebook post, the association described the upper outfield being “in terrible shape and is unsafe for playing at this time" and will, due to the repair work, play one less game this season.
“…We’ve been trying to get the upper outfield repaired for three years now, so this is good but poor timing.”