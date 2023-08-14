A couple of years of dreaming and planning is close to becoming a reality as the 100th Buxton Homecoming is just two weeks away.
Organizers expect between 5,000 and 7,000 former residents and descendants to return to North Buxton for the centennial Homecoming on the Labour Day weekend – more than double the traditional annual attendance.
The four-day celebration begins on Friday, Sept. 1, with the Buxton History and Genealogy Conference and runs all weekend, capped off by the Homecoming Parade and day-long activities on Monday, Sept. 4.
“The excitement is really starting to build with people in the community,” said Michelle Robbins, curator of the Buxton National Historic Site & Museum. “We’re getting phone calls daily from people trying to get more details.”
Robbins said the majority of callers from out-of-towners are looking for accommodations.
“We had one say they could only get a room in Windsor, and they asked, ‘Is that far?’” she said with a laugh.
Robbins said families and friends across Canada and the United States started booking rooms over the winter as local hotels have booked for the Labour Day weekend since February. People still looking for accommodations are going the Airbnb route or booking rooms outside Chatham-Kent.
The Buxton Homecoming returned to an in-person celebration last September after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to host virtual events in 2020 and ‘21.
“We cut down on some of the activities, but we still had about 2,000 people throughout the weekend,” Robbins said of last year’s Homecoming. “We had a lot of people waiting to come back without restrictions, and knowing the 100th was coming this year, a lot of people from the United States and Canada decided to wait to come back this year.”
The first Homecoming was held on Labour Day 1924 in the pasture fields of Reginald and Minnie Robbins, initiated by the Sunshine Club of the British Methodist Episcopal Church.
The event was intended to bring former residents of the Buxton area, who relocated elsewhere in Canada and the United States, home for a weekend.
The one-day event evolved over the years as descendants of former slaves have made this weekend a pilgrimage to rekindle friendships and memories.
The 100th Homecoming will feature many of the traditional activities, such as the day-long conference, museum tours, entertainment, community party-in-the-park, baseball and basketball tournaments, church services and Labour Day parade.
Several new activities included a community drum circle, a three-day vendors’ market, a dance-fit, Along The Way and Abraham Lincoln re-enactments.
Pre-registration is required for several activities, including the Buxton History and Genealogy Conference, Family Feud baseball and Champions 3-on-3 basketball tournaments, kid’s basketball skills competition, parade entry, and to have a booth in the three-day vendors market.
Registration is available at www.100thhomecoming.com
Friday’s Buxton History and Genealogy Conference takes place Friday, Sept. 1, from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Buxton National Historic Site.
Guest speakers will be Miriam Wright, Associate Professor of History, University of Windsor; Adam Arenson, Professor of History, Manhattan College; Claudine Bonner, Vice-Provost, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion and Associate Professor of Sociology and Women & Gender Studies, Acadia University; and Tony Burroughs, Founder of the Center for Black Genealogy in Chicago.
Registration is $40, which includes a hot lunch.
The Family Feud baseball tournament and Champions 3-on-3 tournaments begin Saturday morning, with play continuing Sunday and wrapping up Monday afternoon.
The Beer Tent is open Saturday 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Sunday 12 noon-11:59 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Black Vendor Market, a new addition to the Buxton Homecoming, will showcase products and services from primarily black-owned businesses and create an opportunity for these entrepreneurs to connect with the Buxton community and visitors.
The market will be open Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Monday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We’ve always had a market, but for one day, we opened it up to get more vendors and have something more for people to do every day,” Robbins said.
Saturday’s activities will be capped by the Party in the Park from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Admission is $10, with ages 13 under free.
Sunday’s activities feature church services at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Angels Along The Way Re-enactment at 6:30 p.m., Buxton’s Got Talent at 7:30 p.m., local music and talent show at 8:30 p.m.
A fireworks show climaxes the day’s activities at dusk.
Monday will start with the traditional Homecoming Parade at noon along with several activities in the park, including a car show, a petting zoo and activities for kids, DanceFit at 2 p.m., Abraham Lincoln Re-enactment at 2:30 p.m., Community Drum Circle with Teajai Travis at 3:30 p.m., Kids’ basketball skills competition at 3:30 p.m., a booking signing by Craig Shreve, acclaimed author of his new book ‘The African Samurai’ at 4 p.m., as well as the baseball and basketball tournament finals.
Admission to the park is $5 on Monday, and kids 13-under are again free.
Parking will be available daily at the Charles Robbins’ farm on A.D. Shadd Road across from the museum.
Visit www.100thhomecoming.com for the full schedule and event details as all the 100th Homecoming Facebook page.