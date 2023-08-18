For 30 years, Misiway Milopemahtesewin Community Health Centre has been caring for people in Timmins.
“The health centre was born in 1993,” said Constance McKnight, the centre's executive director. “We’re going to have a great afternoon!”
Misiway Milopemahtesewin offers primary care and mental health services for Indigenous communities and traditional support through their client’s health journey, including doctors, nurses, a pharmacist and a diabetes educator. It is located at 130 Wilson Ave.
The community health centre opened in 1993 as one of two Indigenous-focused health care access points.
“A few years later, there was an announcement and a batch of funding made available for Aboriginal health access centres across the province,” said McKnight. ”Those were based on the model of Misiway.”
Anishnawbe Health Toronto CHC and Misiway Milopemahtesewin CHC in Timmins were the models for the province’s mandate to create greater access to healthcare for Indigenous communities.
By 2000, there were 10 Indigenous community health centres operating across the province.
McKnight felt called back to Timmins to work at Misiway Milopemahtesewin after working in southern Ontario for many years.
“I came back home to finish my career, and I thought I could bring something back,” she said. “I actually thought I’d retire in August of last year, but I felt I still wasn’t finished and I couldn’t figure out what it was, then an elder said, that’s because you’re being called.”
When she saw the posting, everything made sense.
The health centre will be celebrating its anniversary on Monday, Aug. 21 from 1-4 pm at 85 McIntyre Rd. in Schumacher. There will be games, a maze and other activities for families.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
“We just want people to come and celebrate the wonderful work that Misiway’s done for the last 30 years and our plan to continue doing it for the next 30,” said McKnight.