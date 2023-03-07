Pedestrian and bike travel in Niverville between Drovers Run and Main Street will soon become much easier with the installation of a decorative metal bridge immediately west of the railway tracks.
This summer, work will begin to close Station Road to vehicular traffic. Station Road is located at the far east end of Drovers Run.
Eric King, Niverville’s CAO, says that ditches will be installed here to improve drainage from town. This is where a footbridge will be needed so as not to impede pedestrian and bike travel between east and west Niverville.
“Right now, you’re walking through a swale there,” says Mayor Myron Dyck. “During times of spring rain and stuff like that, [it becomes unnavigable]. So we need do something.”
The metal bridge will span 40 feet in length and, at 10 feet wide, will provide space for foot travel in both directions.
Fusion Industries, a metal fabrication company based out of Niverville, has been commissioned to design and build the structure at a cost of $35,000.
Council hopes to see the community logo embedded on either side of the bridge.
King says they’ll be working together with the area developer on timing and he anticipates the project may only see full completion in 2024.