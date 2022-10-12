Lambton Kent School Board has a long way to go when it looks at promoting diversity and inclusion.
Some trustees were hopeful the board is making in roads in promoting diversity.
“I bet we are in the lead,” said Trustee Jack Fletcher, at the Sept. 27th board meeting as the strategic priority of its effort to remove systemic inequities in learning was reviewed as part of last school year’s operational plan.
The director of education was quick to dispel that hope.
“Unfortunately we aren’t leading the province,” said Director of Education John Howitt. He said there are many in the community and among the staff who are resistant to the message of diversity and inclusion, noting there are many with racist or homophobic views. It shows that these efforts the school board has moved forward with, are absolutely necessary.
Lambton Kent School Board provided mandatory training for administrators and board office staff last summer. Voluntary training was also available to clerical staff. They are also working on the implementation of the professional advisory on anti-Black racism. Two positions were also created on Sept. 1, an inclusive diversity consultant for Kindergarten to Grade 8 and a system coordinator of equity, diversity and inclusion position.
A voluntary student census was completed last March. Results are not yet available and will be released this fall. It was the goal of the Board to have the results available of the census by January 2023. One of the other goals was for the Board to submit a board improvement and equity plan to the Ministry of Education by May 2022, but the ministry currently has this on hold.
The Board’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee started meeting monthly last February. The School District started tracking hate based incidents that take place in the schools at the beginning of this school year.
At LCCVI last spring, the Lambton OPP were called in after slurs were written on a bathroom wall in a room under renovations. The entire school was locked down while the OPP investigated.