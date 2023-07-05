Darlene Wroe
EVANTUREL TOWNSHIP - Evanturel Township's Harvest to Home Market is returning for another season.
The township's Community Events and Activities Committee has announced its summer line-up of markets.
They will be held July 29, August 12, August 26, September 9, and September 23. The markets will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and will be held at the township complex at 414269 Bryan's Road, the former Robertson Auction Hall location.
"This year the Community Events and Activities Committee is in the process of installing lighting in the Market Building, which will be a bonus for both vendors and visitors," said Community Events and Activities Committee Chair Councillor Barbara Beachey.
"The mandate of the Market is to make available fresh local produce and food items to the public and to provide a venue for local producers to market their product. In uncertain times we feel it is important to provide this service to our local residents."
The township is inviting vendors to register now. Vendor registration forms and the rules and regulations document can be found on the township's website at www.evanturel.com or on the Harvest to Home Market Facebook page.
As well, the Market is sponsoring a youth program this season, Beachey continued. For more information contact her at 705-544-5452.