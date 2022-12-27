LAKEFIELD — Royal Wood is home.
For the Juno-nominated singer-songwriter, producer and all-round creative powerhouse, “home” — that intangible yet concrete space where one’s ever-important sense of belonging is born — is where the music lives.
It always has been.
In Lakefield, where Wood grew up, he flourished in his close-knit family’s farmhouse. Like electricity coursing through a home, music was a constant current at the homestead.
Instruments, books and canvases filled rooms. Ray Charles, Cat Stevens, Elton John, Beethoven, Bach and Chopin echoed through the century-old home’s hallways — spun on record players by Wood’s “open-minded” parents, who exposed him and his brothers to art, theatre and music, encouraging them to explore their creativity.
By the time he was four, Wood was playing the piano by ear.
“It’s all I wanted to do.”
Guitar or harmonica in hand, Wood would often retreat to the property’s rolling hills, finding solace among singing birds and rushing rivers. Wood’s closeness with nature went on to form his early lyrics — conjuring imagery of wildlife and open skies — after leaving the family farm and leading a two-decade career filled with accolades and achievements.
Now, years later, Wood is back living in his childhood house — the same home that helped spark his enduring love for music and insatiable appetite to create.
Before the pandemic hit, Wood and his wife, Alison, decided to make a monumental move after learning they were pregnant with their first child. The pair left Toronto and moved into Wood’s childhood home, nestled on a 100-acre plot of land northeast of downtown Lakefield. Wood purchased the house in 2007.
“We decided we’d spend Alison’s maternity leave at the farm and start renovating it,” Wood said.
“And then the craziness happened.”
As COVID-19 reared its head — forcing the musician to cancel big shows — Wood and his wife welcomed their first-born son, Henry, in May 2020.
“The pandemic happened and we found out we were having another son and we ended up staying and completing renovating it and building my studio and making a life. That was never really the plan, it was just one thing at a time. Everything in my life has always been one thing at a time,” reflected Wood.
Wood’s second son, George, was born in February 2022.
While the house was renovated inside and out — gutted and overhauled from top to bottom — Wood focused on rejuvenating the property, part of his vision to bring the land back to its former glory.
He enlisted the help of “young, idealistic farmers.” They struck up an agreement: the growers harvest organic crops on the property and work with a co-op to vegetables at markets.
“It feels good to restore the farm and property. We made it ours,” Wood said. “I love to create, so renovating truly was another way to create.”
When he wasn’t knocking down walls or restoring the home’s fireplace, Wood was busy finishing up his latest album, “What Tomorrow Brings” — his eighth studio album after debuting with an EP in 2002 — released earlier this year.
The pandemic also gave Wood time — a precious yet elusive commodity he’d lost during his years on the road.
“I started thinking about the record and thought, this is the first time in my life when I can actually listen and work and rework. I was like, ‘I’m going to make the best album of my life,’” he recalled.
While Wood’s homecoming didn’t have much of an impact on the music — production was already established pre-move — the seminal shift proved to be immensely impactful on the album’s lyrics.
“Those lyrics ended up being very inclusive of my family and wife and my sons in ways that I hadn’t intended or planned. It ended up being very much about my family and our children and my wife and our relationship and our future and past and it became a very personal record,” said Wood.
“That was definitely because we were just in our bubble. We were together everyday, talking about this incredible journey we were on but also worried and confused about the future and uncertain like everyone else was.”
Fresh off the release of “What Tomorrow Brings,” Wood is back on the road touring. He recently played Toronto’s famed Massey Hall, releasing a live album last year.
It’s a far cry from Wood’s early days — after cutting his teeth in Montreal jazz clubs while attending McGill University for music — as an ambitious performer just hoping to play the Rivoli in Toronto to 90 guests.
While he still loves being on stage, Wood admits being on the road is no longer his favourite thing in the world.
He’d rather be in Lakefield.
“Leaving (my family) is hard,” he said.
While Wood plans to scale back the road trips, one thing’s for sure: “I just know I’m going to keep creating.”
He’s currently working on a Christmas record, an acoustic album featuring alternate versions of hit songs and a collection of B-side rarities.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.