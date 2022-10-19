Tulloch Engineering is requesting an additional $20,000 in project engineering fees for work at the Sedgwick Bridge.
But, while council approved the coin to cover the additional engineering costs, it was decided during the regular meeting Oct. 13 that payment won’t be made until the satisfactory completion of the project.
The additional $20,000, plus HST, in engineering fees is recommended by Public Works staff to be funded through the Roads Capital Reserve. The use of funds in reserves for one-time unexpected costs helps mitigate the impact on the tax levy.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Roads Capital Reserve balance is about $2.3 million, with approximately $420,000 specifically earmarked for bridges.
Tulloch cites challenging soil conditions and higher than expected inflation as reasoning for this fee increase request.
“The request represents a small percentage of the overall project costs,” said Waste Facilities Manager Nikki Payne, who spoke on behalf of Public Works Manager Mike Timmins.
“So it’s the opinion of staff that this is a reasonable request.”
Payne said there’s been good overall progress at Sedgwick Bridge, even though the project if about two weeks behind schedule. The superstructure has been installed and concrete wing walls have been poured.
Guard rails still need to be installed and road grading on its approaches needs to be completed. Paving may be pushed to spring of 2023, weather permitting.
Work on the bridge is expected to be finished in November.
This has been the only request for additional funds thus far for this project and the request represents a small percentage of the overall project cost.
GMP Contracting was awarded $1,185,270.89, excluding HST, for the project’s construction portion.
The 2022 capital budget for Sedgwick Bridge includes $50,000 to be funded through taxation to support engineering costs. To date, $36,186 has been incurred, with the remainder expected to be incurred as per the service extension approved Dec. 10, 2020.
So additional funding is required to support the fee increase request.
“Less than two per cent variant on a million-dollar project doesn’t seem unreasonable,” said Mayor Brent Devolin.
Bob Carter, councillor for Ward 1, suggested the township hold back paying the contractor until all the project is completed.
“We should make sure that all the engineering work was done perfectly before we decide to give them some extra money,” he said.
Trisha McKibbin, the town’s CAO, said four weeks remain before the work’s projected completion and holding off payment is a reasonable request they can put to the contractor.
“We can make the resolution here to approve that additional $20,000, with the understanding that payment will be made at the conclusion of the project,” McKibbin said.