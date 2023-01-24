Eganville -- There may be some speed limit changes on the roads of North Algona Wilberforce (NAW) Township including some well travelled roads, seeing their speed limits reduced to deal with traffic concerns, windy roads and the recommendations coming from a speed limit review.
However, Greg Kent, the project manager from consulting firm exp which presented a speed limit review last Tuesday night, pointed out simply lowering the speed can make the road more dangerous because of the variation in the speed with some drivers passing others and driving recklessly.
“If you don’t treat speeds right, you will make them less safe,” he told council.
In fact, on rural roads, safety is about drivers driving at or around a similar speed, with minimum variation from highest to lowest speeds, he said.
In the recommendations to council, he noted “instead of replacing or setting unrealistic posted speed limits, it is imperative to increase driver awareness of cyclists, horses and buggies/farm vehicles through roadside information signs.”
Warning signs can be very effective in reducing speed, he noted. The three “E’s” of speed – engineering, enforcement and education – are a tool to set a reasonable speed limit on the roads, he noted.
Mayor James Brose said having the detailed document gives council a good analysis of the road and understanding of the speed limit parameters.
“Especially when residents send us emails, letters, that they would like speed limits reduced in their particular area,” he said. “This gives us the information we need to educate that we have done our due diligence.”
The information can be used for education, he said, noting it was a very detailed report. While this was a preliminary report, the final one will be submitted to the township soon.
Mahima Sharma, the engineer from exp who worked on the study, noted there is a general approach to setting speed limits, including the MTO standard for setting design speeds, the Highway Traffic Act and the 85th percentile speed. There is also a Canadian Guideline for establishing posted speed limit and the final approach is the engineering approach, with the road risk method.
The consultants reviewed the speed limits through various methods, she noted. While most of the roads in the township are around 80 kph, the Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) worksheet showed slower recommendations of about 60kph or 70kph on most roads. For example, Tramore Road was suggested to be 70 kph using the TAC worksheet and Mink Lake Road, Crooked Rapids Road and Snowdrifters Road, 60 kph.
The review showed although the current speed limits, which are based on the Highway Traffic Act, are usually higher than what would be recommended based on other methods including the TAC worksheet, most drivers are exceeding the speed limit, and doing so significantly in some cases. The worst offender for speeding appears to be Letts Cemetery road where the speeds are up to 99 kph using the 85th percentile and also Mink Lake Road, where speeds were around 92 kph.
Ms. Sharma said if roads showed they are used by other users like cyclists, pedestrians and horse and buggies, the speed limits are recommended to be reduced from 80kph to 70 kph or as low as 60kph. As well, gravel roads which are less than a kilometre long and end up in a wooded area are recommended to have a speed limit of 60kph. Gravel roads should stay to the 80kph unless there is an ATV route or bike trail and then they could be reduced to 70kph or 60kph. The same holds true for longer paved roads, which are recommended to stay at 80kph unless there is an ATV route or bike trail.
At the conclusion of the report, Mr. Kent went through some basic speed characteristics. When drivers are at a more consistent speed there is less risk, he noted. If there is an unrealistic low speed set it might result in higher variation of speed and more chances of speed variation which can cause collisions.
“Just because you put a speed sign up does not mean drivers are going to obey it,” he noted.
When speeds are set too low there will not be compliance, he cautioned.
“You will also have constituents complaining people are not driving the speed limit,” he said.
Mr. Kent said some of their suggestions are lower than the provincial guidelines so it will need enforcement to ensure compliance.
“These are suggested speeds. It is up to the council to decide,” he stated.
Speed Recommendations
Some of the recommendations in the report included reducing speeds on Cold Creek Road to 60 kph, Snowdrifters Road to 70 kph, Red Pine Camp Way to 60 kph, Kilby Road to 60 kph, Eady Road to 50 kph and Rankin Rink Road to 60 kph.
As well, the ad hoc committee had some recommendations which included lowering Berndt Road to 70kph, Fourth Chute Road to 60 kph in corners, Grist Mill Road to 60 kph in one section with the rest remaining at 70 kph, Island View Drive to 50 kph, Royal Pines Road down to 70kph and Tramore Road down to 50 kph at three corners.
However, Mr. Kent said he would not recommend dropping the speed on Royal Pines to 70 kph because there would be enforcement issues and with a long straight road the traffic is going at significantly higher speeds already.
There will be higher speeds on paved roads, he said, noting operating speeds of between 60kph and 99 kph were observed.
However, the ad hoc committee recommendations will be incorporated into the report and a final report submitted to council, Mr. Kent noted.
Councillor Janet Reiche-Schoenfeldt said the report was very easy to understand and read, especially the mapping.
“You can make a speed limit but that doesn’t mean people are going to adhere to it,” she said.
The councillor asked if there was a difference between a paved road and a “tar and chip” road. Mr. Kent said as long as the road is a hard surface it is treated and analyzed differently in the report.
Grist Mill and Royal Pines
Mayor Brose asked for some discussion on Grist Mill and Royal Pines, noting the consultants are not recommending lower speed limits for these roads, even though the ad hoc committee recommended it.
“The ad hoc committee thought 70 was better because of bikes, because of buggies and because we would try to slow down traffic to 70, knowing they are still going to be driving 80 or 85,” he said.
Councillor Maria Robinson said she would support dropping the speed on Grist Mill to 70. She also noted there should be more signage there because of the heavy horse and buggy traffic on that road.
“Oftentimes Grist Mill is used as a shortcut,” she said.
“I would tend to agree because they have a different type of traffic than Royal Pines,” said Coun. Reiche-Schoenfeldt. “I really see Royal Pines as nearly straight.”
Grist Mill is also more windy, with more Mennonite traffic and bike traffic, she said.
Councillor Doug Buckwald said Royal Pines should be kept at 80.
“As far as Grist Mill I could see reducing it coming out from Eganville,” he said.
However, past the hill into the open area there is good visibility if there are buggies or cyclists.
“I don’t see a need to reduce it along there,” he said, adding he would not object if council chose to reduce it to 70.
Mayor Brose said the first stretch coming out of Eganville is signed as 60kph already. He also noted more signage would help, alerting people to the horse and buggy traffic.
He pointed out without enforcement, the speed limit signs won’t control speed. The township has tried to get more enforcement, but with poor results.
“So often we’ve tried to get enforcement on Lett’s Cemetery Road, but it is almost like Lake Dore Road which is a county road, they don’t really see it as a need, or as a priority I should say,” Mayor Brose noted.
Coun. Schoenfeldt said as the report showed, when speed limits are reduced some people will drive the speed limit and others will then be passing them. The passing is what can cause problems, she added.
“A lot of our roads don’t really suit well for passing,” she remarked.
Mayor Brose said it looked like council was recommending both Royal Pines and the majority of Grist Mill at the straight stretch be kept at 80kph.
“But with awareness signage,” he said.