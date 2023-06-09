LISTOWEL – To become a doctor, it takes hard work, dedication and enthusiasm. It is no doubt a challenge, from the countless hours of school work, the intense pressure of exams, and the endless amount of knowledge that is needed to be successful.
So when first-year medical students get the chance to do some hands-on learning and experience what rural medicine is like, it can only energize both the staff and students.
For the past two weeks, Listowel Memorial Hospital and the North Perth Family Health Network welcomed four first-year medical students from the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Discovery Week, a partnership between hospitals in southwestern Ontario and the school, where students are invited to different hospitals across the province to experience first-hand what being a doctor will be like.
“During this week-long placement in Listowel, the medical students will be exposed to teamwork and collaboration undertaken within a rural and regional site and will have exciting opportunities to discover all our community has to offer. By immersing medical students in our health-care settings and community in this way, we’re helping these future physicians envision themselves living here and caring for our residents down the line,” explained the release sent by the school on May 16.
Last week, students Sukham Brar, Marietta Konermann, Seong Park and Brett Stubbert became temporary members of the Listowel medical community.
This gave them an opportunity to meet patients, interact with colleagues and experience Listowel’s unique health- care system.
The Listowel Banner sat down with the students to better understand how their experience was, from temporarily living in the town to assisting at the hospital and clinic. Since all four come from larger cities, they definitely had some thoughts on the small town.
“I thought it was actually pretty big… I was driving by and then I was like ‘hey, there’s a Wal-Mart here…’ but there is still that small-town vibe,” explained Park.
The students even gave a shout out to multiple businesses in town, such as Impressions Bakery for fueling them with treats and caffeine.
But not only did they notice the small- town “vibe,” but also got to experience first hand what our doctors do every day.
“I’ve been really enjoying the culture between patients and doctors. I think it’s a totally different dimension of care when you know your patients so closely,” expressed Konermann.
“The family doctors actually see their patients when they are admitted to the hospital, it’s great for continuity of care,” added Stubbert.
When asked what was the most interesting part of their week, Brar jumped to answer.
“My cool story of the week was seeing a delivery for the first time!”
They were also able to get great one-on-one contact with patients, only aiding in their future personability as doctors.
“It was a nice feeling of being an actual doctor for a little bit,” said Stubbert.
“It was a good way to kind of lift our spirits after exam season and then go into the field for a week and see what actually matters,” stated Konermann.
And the differences between urban and rural medicine was glaringly apparent for the students.
“It’s pretty cool to see, I guess compared to a city where they have to see so many different people in a day, where you guys get to see community members a lot more. There is more trust built up, with the community. And how much the community members trust the doctors, it’s amazing to see,” stated Park.
And what were their biggest takeaways from coming to a small community and working alongside the town’s accomplished doctors?
“What one of my mentors told me this week was ‘students can do no wrong if they are just kind to the patient,’ and I think that’s something I’ll take with me in my practice. If you practice with a kind foot forward, you can’t really mess up,” said Konermann.
“I think learning about the scope of medicine, what you can do, has really made me think about practicing rural medicine. I think that was a big takeaway. That this is an option and it seems like a great option and I’ve really enjoyed seeing how this community works together. Especially the collaboration between doctors and nurses,” expressed Brar.
“I can really imagine what life as a physician would look like here!” exclaimed Konermann.
“I think you reach a new level of potential when you practice rural because you need to be good in so many areas, so for professional development it’s probably an asset to somewhere where you have to spread yourself thin and still do well.”