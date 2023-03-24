WALKERTON – It wasn’t the ending Walkerton Capitals fans wanted, but what a game!
The fourth and final game in the quarter-final playoff series with Hanover on Wednesday, March 15, ended in a 3-2 overtime win for the Barons.
After a scoreless first period, the Barons’ Ryan Colquhoun scored on a penalty shot three minutes into the second. Walkerton’s Sam Shakes came back to tie the score, on assists from Tyler Ewald and Kyle Durrer. Hanover regained the lead on a goal by Colquhoun from Harrison Farrugia and Joey Stimac.
During the rest of the game, fans were treated to end-to-end fast skating, great passes and plays that came close. Durrer finally connected with the Hanover net with less than two minutes left in the game, on assists from Owen Tichbourne and Graham Gateman, forcing the game into overtime.
The game could have gone either way, with scoring opportunities for both Hanover and Walkerton, but at the 3:58 mark, Farrugia scored from Colquhoun and Stimac to give Hanover the game and the series.
It was a thrilling game and a great series, leaving local fans wanting more and excited to see what the 2023-24 season brings for the newly-minted PJHL Walkerton Capitals.
Great support
This season has seen great support from the crowd and some wonderful moments at the arena.
As stated by the team on social media, “Our executive took a leap of faith and made the decision… to rebrand as the Walkerton Capitals this season. We have had overwhelming support this season as we navigated the challenges… Thank you to our fans who showed up and cheered us on.”
Durrer, named team captain only a couple of weeks ago, won the PJHL Pollock Division Player of the Month for February. Teammate JJ Lavigne was named the 2022-23 Pollock Division Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year.
Barrett retires
The Capitals announced on March 19 that Steve Barrett has retired from his role as the team’s general manager.
“Steve has been an instrumental part of junior hockey in Walkerton for almost 20 years, providing immense contributions to the team and the sport of hockey locally,” state team officials.
Team president James Lang will assume the role of director of hockey operations. The team states Lang will be looking to hire a new general manager in the near future.