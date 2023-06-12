Two outstanding student-athletes on the playing field and around the school and community are Ridgetown District High School’s nominees for the coveted Dr. Jack Parry Award.
Morgyn Woudenberg and Eric Van Maanen were both multi-sport athletes during their days wearing the Royals’ blue and white.
Woudenberg’s best sport was hockey, but she also excelled in volleyball, badminton and baseball.
“Morgyn is a pleasant and determined student who possesses exceptional athletic talents,” read a statement by the school on Woudenberg’s nomination form. “Morgyn has made a profound and lasting impression on the school community.”
“Not only does she excel in her own pursuits, but Morgyn also selflessly mentors younger students, providing support and guidance. Congratulations to Morgyn on this well-deserved recognition of her outstanding achievements and her role as a positive influence at RDHS,” the school statement concluded.
Van Maanen also played several sports during his Royals’ career, highlighted by being the skip of the boys’ curling team that advanced to OFSAA this winter. Van Maanen also excels in baseball, basketball, badminton, volleyball and track. Along with his remarkable athletic achievements, Van Minnen demonstrates exceptional leadership, humility and sportsmanship.
“Well-liked by peers and teachers alike, Eric’s positive influence radiates throughout the school,” read the school’s comment on Van Maanen’s nomination. “Beyond the sports arena, Eric selflessly volunteers within the community, making a lasting impact on those around him.”
“Congratulations to Eric on this well-deserved recognition of his outstanding accomplishments,” the statement concluded.
The Dr. Parry Awards are presented annually to the top graduating female and male high school athletes in Chatham-Kent based on their athletic success, academic excellence and contributions to the school and community.
All 10 Chatham-Kent high schools are invited to nominate one female and one male athlete for the award as a committee determines winners, each receiving a $1,000 bursary. The nominees will be recognized, and the 2023 winners will be announced at the annual Dr. Parry Awards ceremony in the Ursuline College Theatre this Thursday at 6 p.m.
Only three RDHS Royals have won the Dr. Parry Award since its inception in 1994. Krista Planting was the female recipient in 1997, while Jim Grozelle was the male winner in 1998, and Lauren Edwards was the last winner when she in the award in 2018.