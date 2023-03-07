The former treasurer of a youth soccer club in Norfolk County is alleged to have stolen “thousands of dollars” from the club, according to police.
A 33-year-old Norfolk man was arrested on Friday and charged with fraud over $5,000, criminal breach of trust and using forged documents.
The arrest followed a fraud investigation by the OPP crime unit that started in February after the club went to police, according to Const. Ed Sanchuk.
Sanchuk declined to name the club, saying it is the victim of the alleged crime, but he said “thousands of dollars were fraudulently obtained.”
The charges have not been tried in court. The accused has a court date pending in Simcoe.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.