Kneehill County council approved the first round of community grants for non-profit organizations, totalling $17,778 which will be allocated to six community organizations and groups, during the regular Tuesday, April 25 council meeting.
Round one applications were previously presented during the April 18 Committee of the Whole meeting, at which time council recommended approving all applications in the full amount requested.
Round one applications
Three Hills
Minor Softball
$2,000
Purchase of new softball equipment for girls between seven and 13
Three Hills and District
Agricultural
Society
$3,884
Purchase of a snow dog track setter with cross-country attachment
Swalwell Ladies Town and
Country Club
$1,200
Complete a project to mark unmarked cemetery plots at the Swalwell Cemetery
Kneehill Bow Hunters and
Archers Society
$1,500
Purchase of new archer targets for the club
Trochu Golf and Country Club
$5,925
Replace three irrigation controllers
Trochu Pottery Club
$3,269
Purchase of new kiln for club
Council has an allocated budget of $50,000 to support non-profit community organizations and groups and in January had previously allocated $17,500 to the Trochu and District Agricultural Society to support the purchase of new bleachers.
The county has provided funding to most of these organizations in the past with previous grant funding applications. However, it was noted, if approved, this would be the first time the county would be supporting the Kneehill Bow Hunters and Archers Society and Trochu Pottery Club.
Council unanimously approved the funding requests totalling $17,778; this will leave $14,722 for round two applications.