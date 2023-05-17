Kneehill County council approved the first round of community grants for non-profit organizations, totalling $17,778 which will be allocated to six community organizations and groups, during the regular Tuesday, April 25 council meeting.

Round one applications were previously presented during the April 18 Committee of the Whole meeting, at which time council recommended approving all applications in the full amount requested.

Round one applications

Three Hills

Minor Softball

$2,000

Purchase of new softball equipment for girls between seven and 13

Three Hills and District

Agricultural

Society

$3,884

Purchase of a snow dog track setter with cross-country attachment

Swalwell Ladies Town and

Country Club

$1,200

Complete a project to mark unmarked cemetery plots at the Swalwell Cemetery

Kneehill Bow Hunters and

Archers Society

$1,500

Purchase of new archer targets for the club

Trochu Golf and Country Club

$5,925

Replace three irrigation controllers

Trochu Pottery Club

$3,269

Purchase of new kiln for club

Council has an allocated budget of $50,000 to support non-profit community organizations and groups and in January had previously allocated $17,500 to the Trochu and District Agricultural Society to support the purchase of new bleachers.

The county has provided funding to most of these organizations in the past with previous grant funding applications. However, it was noted, if approved, this would be the first time the county would be supporting the Kneehill Bow Hunters and Archers Society and Trochu Pottery Club.

Council unanimously approved the funding requests totalling $17,778; this will leave $14,722 for round two applications.

