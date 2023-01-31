ELORA — Centre Wellington council has voted to support the development of a multi-use sports pad at Elora Meadows Park.
The pad is been developed by the Elora Meadows Association neighbourhood group and will be designed for hockey, basketball, lacrosse and other exercise activities.
“Because we are looking at putting in basketball nets, set up benches along where the park side is, where the playground is and then little bit bigger so we can put the benches so the kids can have a seat,” Warren Ziegler, president of the Elora Meadows Association told council Monday night. “So we actually contacted the local resident and he actually is a designer and he came to this design."
The association is engaging in a fundraising campaign to put towards the costs of the pad.
“Our goal is to raise $200,000. We’ve been doing, we were collecting empties. We actually had a 50/50 draw. We raised $2,600. To date, we’ve raised $18,000 just from the rink alone,” Ziegler said.
Coun. Lisa MacDonald sees the importance of outdoor rinks for the community.
“The past few years have been pretty difficult on our community and we also have another rink that’s closer to my house and the one that was yours and when we soft landing COVID it was just so nice to see them used.
“And now we’re hitting the weather where we actually can use them. So I really don’t think this is going to go to waste and I think it is something that we need to put our efforts behind,” MacDonald said.
Coun. Barbara Lustgarten-Evoy was concerned with possible property damage from flying pucks.
“You mentioned that you have a six foot fence to catch pucks. I’m not a hockey person, nor do I know exactly where you are. But is six feet enough? And if it isn’t, how nearby are the homes and how likely are they to be hit by a flying puck?” Lustgarten-Evoy said.
In the area of concern for Lustgarten-Evoy, particularly at the end of the rink, there will be boards plus a fence on top and the houses will be some distance away from the rink.
“So the boards alone, actually we had a conversation with Pat and with the township. The boards are going to be three feet high plus another six feet on top. So it will be nine feet high.
“And it’s probably ... about 75 metres from any house or more,” Ziegler said.
Pat is Patricia Newson, managing director of community services.
Council also voted for staff to prepare an agreement between Centre Wellington and the Elora Meadows Association that will outline project plans, construction plans and related budgeting. That still needs to be completed.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.