There's nothing like a splash of colour and some deep perspective to bring light to winter's gloom.
Both will be in abundance during the Chatham's downtown Winter ARTcrawl slated for Feb. 10.
According to Thames Art Gallery director and curator Phil Vanderwall, a host of activities are planned for the annual event, which kicks off at ARTspace at 6 p.m. and concludes at TAG at 9 p.m.
Vanderwall said the annual mini-crawl has expanded this year, incorporating a new passport, which if you get all locations stamped, will be entered in a draw for a $100 prize.
"Everyone is welcome to this free, family-friendly event," Vanderwall said. "So, take advantage of this opportunity to support your local art scene and experience the vibrant artistic community in Chatham-Kent."
The crawl features a strong exhibit by Pain Court's Leonard Jubenville, one of C-K's premier artists. His What Lays Beneath show at the Thames Art Gallery is a must-see retrospective of his work, comprised of vibrant colour, composition and the skilled applications of paint.
On exhibit at ARTspace is the Colour of Emotion by artist Vicki McFarland. These elegant and emotionally charged canvases feature McFarland's unique paint-pouring processes. The artist will be at the Feb. 10 reception at 6 p.m. She will also give a talk and live painting demonstration on Feb. 11 at the Chatham Cultural Centre from 1 to 2 p.m.
The Friday ARTcrawl will also feature Clair Culliford's Thames River Review at Turns and Tales Board Game Cafe & Bookstore between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The Art and Heirloom Shoppe invites you to experience the artistry of Dava Robichaud and The Co., featuring Max Johnston, Kassie Wade and Tina Naemsch.
Enroute, you can call stop and see the Imagine MacGregor: Through the Eyes of Youth project at the William Street Cafe.
CK Museum is presenting A Call for Justice: Fighting for Japanese Canadian Redress (1977-1988), and in the mezzanine at TAG, The Floating World, an exhibition showcasing 19th-century Japanese Ukiyo-e woodblock prints will be featured.
ARTcrawl passports will be available at all participating venues. For more information visit www.tagartspace.com or www.chatham-kent.ca/TAG. You can also follow @TAGCK and @ARTspaceCK.