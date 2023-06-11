The Blue Mountains fixing some leaky sewer infrastructure on County Road 21 in the Craigleith area.
At its committee of the whole meeting on June 6, council approved a plan to single source the sewer repair project to Abate and Associates Inc.
The project involves 2.6 km of sewers on county road 91 between Highway 26 and the Windfall subdivision. They were installed in 2014 and were found to be deficiency-free in 2016. However, routine inspections in 2021 found two main problems: general leaks in the system and the benching (the concrete base of the maintenance holes) had failed.
The warranty on the work has expired.
“It hasn’t been that long since this sewer has been in the ground,” explained Shawn Carey, director of operations. “The maintenance hole manufacturer is standing behind their work and will be repairing the benching at their cost.”
“I’m glad the contractor is sticking behind (the work), even though we’re out of the warranty by a number of years,” said Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon.
Carey explained that the other contractor involved with the project in 2014 is no longer operating.
Babcock Supply Inc. was the manufacturer of the maintenance holes and has Abate and Associates available for the benching repairs. Staff requested permission from council to award the full project to Abate in order to have the work done all at the same time.
“It’s better value for the town to deal with these leaks rather than coming back and doing that work at a later date,” said Carey. “We’d be duplicating work if we did do it at a different time.”
The 2022 capital budget included funding for fixing leaks and staff said there should be sufficient money in that budget for the project. Tatham Engineering is also providing the town with engineering support on the project at no cost.
Council unanimously supported the recommendation