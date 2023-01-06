Rockingham -- Jabez Blanket Ministry has been blessing children around the world for 20 years and this Christmas the emphasis was on helping Canadian children.
On a cool, sunny December day, the warehouse in Rockingham, which was built to resemble the Rockingham church, was bursting to the rafters with blankets, quilts, backpacks, teddy bears, school supplies and more to be sent to children in the Winnipeg area and possibly further north.
“It is exciting,” Sharon James, the co-founder of Jabez Blanket Ministry, said. “Looking at the boxes it reminds me of toy mountain Christmas drives. It is exactly the same kind of thing here.”
The ministry, founded by sisters Catherine Welk and Mrs. James, began with the idea of praying the prayer of Jabez – to “enlarge my territory” – and began with the simple thought of sending a knitted or crocheted blanket and teddy bear to an orphan far away. This year the sisters, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jabez Blanket Ministry, sought to provide blessings to Canadian children. In early December, 39 boxes were sent to the Union Gospel Mission in Winnipeg which contained at least 126 complete backpacks with blankets, gospel booklets and teddy bears among other things, 64 drawstring bags which also include the blanket, bear and gospel booklet.
“We are also sending 80 hand-knit hats, crayons, teacher supplies and children’s toys for the younger children,” Mrs. James noted.
The impetus for the work this year in Canada comes from a Bible verse in Leviticus 25. “Now, if your countryman becomes destitute and cannot support himself among you, then you are to help him as you would a foreigner or stranger, so that he can continue to live among you.”
The prayer is for each backpack or bag to provide hope and the knowledge someone cares and is praying for them. There is also very much a gospel message attached and Christmas is a very appropriate time to do this, the founders believe.
The needs at the Union Gospel Mission in Manitoba are dire, as evidenced from a letter from Martin Chidwick of the Winnipeg North mission.
“The needs from our north end inhabitants has grown exponentially these last several months,” he wrote. “Whether the Indigenous population, new immigrants or the grandchildren of locals, they are suffering as parents and guardians struggle to find food, much less pay for it. Our emergency food requests have risen over 100 percent on what it was but a few months ago. At the same time, we notice that ‘rescuing’ food from donating supermarkets/grocers has gone down. Having your backpacks to prayerfully give out will be a blessing.”
The response to supporters of Jabez Blanket Ministry in providing the needed items was tremendous, Mrs. James noted. This has been the pattern for the last 20 years as blankets, backpacks, pencil cases and more are donated faithfully. Rev. David Trafford, the father of the two sisters, has been involved in supporting the ministry since the beginning and is grateful for the ongoing support of so many.
“It is a blessing to be a be to reach out to vulnerable children and youth over 20 years,” he noted.
This is not the first time Jabez has reached out to help those in Canada. In the past backpacks and items were sent to Nunavut for moms in a FIT mom program.
“The moms got them for their kids,” Mrs. James explained.
Helping Ukraine
This Christmas gift comes at the end of a busy year with blessings sent from Jabez to many in need in Europe and Africa. Ed Dickson of Loads of Love Humanitarian Aid and Mission Society, based in Chatham, Ontario, wrote of his experience in the Ukraine during the war. He noted amidst the devastation of war, the churches in the Ukraine are experiencing revival as people turn to God.
“I have never seen anything like it in all the 26 years I’ve been living here,” he wrote.
Churches are filled to the brim. A church which had less than 20 members before the war is now packed to the brim with 400 people attending standing room only services.
“And the primary reason for this revival is very simply ‘the church being equipped to be the church’ by helping others in their time of need,” he wrote.
People who were skeptical of protestant Christianity are seeing the support they are receiving is from believers in the Ukraine and around the world. “Jabez Blanket Ministry has played a big role in showing Ukrainians that we are with them and it’s impossible for me to exaggerate how important your girts have been to this effort,” he wrote.
Needs Continue
Jabez Blanket Ministry continues to receive requests and the need is ongoing for blankets, backpacks and supplies to reach those in need of love and hope.
“We are always seeking supplies, especially backpacks and school supplies,” Rev. Trafford said. “And Teddy Bears have gone up so much in price.”
There are specific requirements for the Jabez blankets so they can fit easily in a backpack. The afghan blankets (made up of “granny squares”) should be a maximum of 3 feet by 5 feet and quilts should be a maximum of 3.5 feet by 5 feet. Bright colours are preferred because children love colour and black is preferred for joining the bright granny squares. Jabez also accepts baby blankets and quilts.
Along with the donations of items both purchased and hand-made, there are also financial needs for purchasing some items like the teddy bears and for shipping.
As the ministry celebrates 20 years, the needs are ongoing and they will once again be carefully packaging up backpacks and drawstring bags to be sent around the world with love from Rockingham.
“We are ready for the next shipment after Christmas,” Mrs. James added.
For more about how to help, visit www.jabezblanketministry.org