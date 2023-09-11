The Woodstock Police Force is actively investigating reports of a potentially distressed woman in the town’s south side.
WPF Deputy Chief Mark Bennett said officers responded to a call in the area of Lower Main Street and Phillips Drive near the Woodstock Industrial Park at approximately 1:45 p.m. on September 4th.
A witness told police they observed a female passenger on an ATV who appeared to be in distress.
Police described the woman as someone in her 20s with a slim build and light-coloured hair.
While the force has few details, Bennett said it takes the report seriously and requires a full investigation.
“We can’t ignore it,” he said.
Bennett said police made the report public as they actively seek to speak with the female or anyone who may have witnessed this incident.
The police ask anyone with information to contact Woodstock Police Force – Sgt. Seth Cahill at (506) 325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), online at www.crimenb.ca.