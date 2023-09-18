STRATHROY - In a move to prioritize community assets, the Strathroy-Caradoc Council approved a significant expenditure for the Strathroy Library roof replacement at the last council meeting. The tender for the project has been awarded to Bullock Roofing Inc., at a sum of $424,800 plus HST. However, the decision wasn't without its fair share of questions and concerns.
Robert Lilbourne, Director of Community Services, brought forward the recommendation (CS-2023-19) which highlighted the dire need for the roof replacement. The report points out that the existing roof has surpassed its 15-year life expectancy and poses a risk of causing interior damages to library assets and potentially priceless museum artifacts if not promptly addressed.
During the council's deliberation, several members raised concerns. Councillor Steve Pelkman referred to a past incident, asking about shingles that had once flown off a part of the library building. In response, Lilbourne clarified that the rear portion of the building was reshingled just five years ago, and the current focus is on the front section of the library.
Councillor Greg Willsie took a more fiscal approach to his inquiries. Referring to an attachment that presented varied pricing based on roof longevity, he questioned the cost-benefit of investing slightly more for a roof with a longer life span. Lilbourne mentioned the constraints of the budget approved by the council, which stands at $425,000.
A particular point of contention arose from discrepancies between the budget numbers provided by Garland Canada INC., a project consultant, and the actual municipal budget. Lilbourne was quick to clarify that the municipal budget, approved by the council, was the definitive figure.
As the meeting progressed, Mayor Grantham steered the conversation towards a decision, emphasizing the motion to approve the tender for Bullock Roofing Inc. However, before the vote, Councillor Willsie flagged a potential oversight. He brought to attention the additional 10% (approximately $42,000) that was discussed in the original report but wasn't part of the motion on the floor. Mayor Grantham clarified that the motion solely concerns the principal amount of $424,800.
In the end, the motion was passed, ensuring that Strathroy Library would indeed get its much-needed roof makeover.