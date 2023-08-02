At the M.D. of Taber Council meeting on July 18, the Provincial Assessor’s Office gave a presentation to council.
“Our branch is always excited about any opportunity to engage with our stakeholders, which would be the M.D. of Taber in this instance,” Brad Hurt, manager of the industrial sites team with the Provincial Assessor’s Office, said. “We’re happy that you accepted this opportunity to engage with us today. We recognize the importance of the work and we know that our stakeholders are a big part of achieving our end goal and that is a fair and equitable assessment and of course a stable assessment base for your municipality.”
Arlos Crofts, Chief Administrative Officer for the M.D. of Taber, first shared with Council that Municipal Affairs reached out to the municipality approximately six months ago to touch base with them and also to provide a designated industrial property assessment summary to the municipality.
Hurt, Joanne Ford, Manager of Linear Assessment, and Weston Bennett, one of the well and pipeline advisors on the linear team, then presented themselves to Council. Hurt explained they were responsible for preparing assessments on designated industrial property throughout the entire province. Hurt stated they were there to provide a presentation to the M.D. about designated industrial property and how it affects the assessment role in the M.D. of Taber.
In regards to the DI property requisition timeline, Hurt said, that is based on a provincial assessor’s role and the amount required for them to operate centralized industrial property. In March of every year, Hurt said, Ministerial Orders are prepared and are approved before being sent to all CAO’s with updated requisition rates. The new rate is then updated in April on the Municipal Affairs website and municipalities with designated industrial property will be notified about the requisition rate.
The requisitions are calculated on behalf of Municipal Affairs and payments are to be remitted to the government of Alberta within 30 days of the municipal taxes due date. For example, Hurt said, if the due date is June 30, then within 30 days they would require the DI requisition to be sent in.
February of every following year, Hurt said, is when tax reconciliations are calculated and sent to all CAO’s, allowing for any unpaid balances to be reflected in the upcoming year. The team then went on to explain the differences between the M.D.’s properties. Their linear properties, Hurt said, include pipelines, wells, telecommunication and cable distribution systems, electrical power systems, electrical power generation plans, and railways. Renewables, such as solar and wind farms, solar panels, and wind turbines, are also linear properties.
Industrial property types, Hurt said are regulated by the Alberta Energy Regulator, the Alberta Utility Commission, and the Canadian Energy Regulator. Those properties include anything that is listed as a major plant in the machinery and equipment assessment according to the Minister’s guidelines. Some examples of those are oil sands operations, gas plants, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and petrochemical facilities.
Hurt also presented some statistics pursuant to the M.D. of Taber for the 2023 tax year. They stated the M.D. of Taber’s designated industrial property assessment is $968 million dollars, which is a 3.7 per cent increase from last year’s amount of $51 million.
There was also a 6.38 per cent increase in linear assessments. From 2021 to 2022, meanwhile, the M.D. of Taber’s designated industrial property was valued at $171 billion dollars of value for both linear and non-linear properties. From 2021 to 2022, Hurt said, there was only a one-billion-dollar change, but there was a six-and-a-half per cent increase for 2023 that brings the M.D.’s current designated industrial property assessment to $184 billion dollars.
Hurt also mentioned the tax holiday, which was an announcement made in 2020 that there would be no assessments prepared on new wells and pipeline assessments for three years. This holiday, Hurt said, impacted the M.D. of Taber. There has been just under $3 million that has had a tax holiday since 2020, they said, and starting this year, that value will be put on the roll and taxes will be issued.
An update on the model review was also provided to the M.D. The model review, Hurt said, started in 2019 and it was to update models used to assess wells, pipelines, and well-site machinery. Based on that review, they said, there was some significant updates that caused some pretty serious concerns amongst stakeholders.
Hurt said that it was ultimately decided to put the review on hold and the government is now committed to developing a better long-term review plan, but the overall strategy for that is still in the early stages.
Hurt emphasized that if the M.D. had any questions about anything, they were welcome to reach out and communicate their concerns at any time.
“We ultimately want to achieve the same goal and that is to grow the Alberta economy, but also to make sure that we’re preparing assessments that are fair, equitable, correct and at the end of the day, defendable,” Hurt said