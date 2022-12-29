BRUCE COUNTY – The county’s director of planning and development, Claire Dodds, presented a summary of Bill 23, the province’s More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022.
The report will be shared with local municipal councils.
The report stated the legislation was introduced by Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, to address the housing supply shortage across the province. The goal is building 1.5 million homes over the next decade and addressing “affordable housing for all income levels.”
Dodds said in her report that the legislation includes “changes… related to land use planning, property taxes, Building Code, heritage, conservation authorities and development charges, which is the financing framework that many municipalities across Ontario use to support growth.”
Further legislative changes are anticipated including updates to regulations to implement the changes introduced under Bill 23. The province has also opened consultation on a new Growth Plan and Provincial Policy Statement, which closes at the end of December.
The report stated the comment period on many aspects of Bill 23 was a 30 or 31-day period ending Nov. 24, 2022. The province extended the comment deadline to Dec. 9, but passed the legislation with third reading and royal assent on Nov. 28.
Dodds noted in the report that the comment period was during the transition time following the municipal election in October, and allowed no opportunity for staff to bring comments on the legislation to county council for endorsement.
As stated in the report, “County planning staff consulted with municipal staff, Saugeen Ojibway Nation Environmental Office, local conservation authorities and senior county staff on the impacts of Bill 23. County planning staff summarized this consultation in staff comments submitted to the province on Nov. 25 and subsequently through the associated environmental registry (ERO) postings.”
Dodds also provided input through the planning task force on a letter submitted to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, and through the Western Ontario Warden’s Caucus.
Among the key elements of Bill 23 identified in Dodds’ report are:
- permitting three residential units in settlement areas on full municipal services – a building permit is required for additional dwelling units but no planning approval is needed;
- affordable housing is defined as 80 per cent of the market rate for ownership or rental in the Development Charges Act;
- no definition is provided for attainable housing;
- public meetings are no longer required for approval of a draft plan of subdivision;
- the county is asking for information on whether a public meeting can be held under certain circumstances, for example, if the application is disputed;
- site plan control can no longer be used to regulate residential developments with 10 or fewer units – it can be used for 11 or more units and for commercial/industrial and community facility projects;
- exterior design cannot be considered under site plan control;
- the only way appearance may be considered under site plan control is it impacts health, safety, accessibility, sustainable design or the protection of adjoining lands. There may be some opportunity to consider landscaping;
- third party (neighbour) appeals are eliminated for consents and minor variances. Public bodies and utility and transportation companies may still appeal consents and minor variances. Appeals are still permitted for Official Plan and zoning bylaws. Appeals for plans of subdivision and condominiums were removed by previous changes to the Planning Act;
- conservation authorities will only be able to comment on flood protection and natural hazards, not on natural heritage. The county and municipalities will need to be able to deliver natural heritage review services;
- there are a number of changes to heritage designation under the Heritage Act outlined in the report;
- also outlined is information on development charges, parkland and other matters; and
- through Bill 23, the province eliminated the planning authority of seven upper-tier/regional municipalities – Waterloo, Niagara, Halton, Peel, York, Durham and Simcoe. Upper-tier functions have been delegated to lower-tier municipalities.
The report concluded with a request for Dodds to prepare and submit comments to the province on the Provincial Policy Statement by Dec. 30. This will be done in consultation with county and municipal staff, conservation authorities and the Saugeen Ojibway First Nation Environmental Office staff.
Warden Chris Peabody thanked Dodds for the report.
“The lower tiers appreciate it,” he said.
Peabody noted some of the parts of Bill 23 will be implemented through further legislation. He questioned the definition of “affordable” as 80 per cent of the average price.
Dodds said staff echo the concerns expressed, saying there are “very real concerns” about not tying affordability to income.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, noted his municipality submitted its views about the comment period, saying, “It’s difficult being a partner when things change every five days… our comments are not relevant – the province passed it.”
He asked that the province “hear what we have to say before you pass legislation.”
Charbonneau further noted “every municipality” in the province is focused on affordable housing.
“The municipalities are not holding it (housing) up... we want more tools from the province,” said Charbonneau.
He went on to say that the province has the power to pass the bill before the comment period is over, but they shouldn’t expect municipalities to want to work with them.
Charbonneau said that for the next year “our eyes will be off affordable housing and on keeping up with Bill 23” and is of the opinion Bill 23 will not lead to more affordable housing.
CAO Derrick Thomson said a letter could be sent directly to the minister outlining the county’s concerns.
The warden concurred with that advice.