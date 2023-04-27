Motorists in the Swan Hills area are asked to be extra cautious during the first weekend of May. Students from Swan Hills School and other volunteers from the community will participate in the Alberta Highway Cleanup on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 10 AM to 5 PM. The school has been assigned the stretch of Hwy 33 east of the junction of Hwy 32 and 33 in town (toward Fort Assiniboine), ending at Horse Creek Road. The volunteers taking part in the highway cleanup are doing their part to clean up and beautify our little corner of Alberta. Please be mindful of them and slow down as you pass by.
The annual highway cleanup program is one of two cleanup initiatives offered by Alberta Transportation, with Adopt-a-Highway being the other program. The annual highway cleanup is open to all non-profit groups or clubs as a fundraising event. Participating non-profit groups or clubs receive $100 per km of cleaned highway through this program.
The proceeds from this year’s volunteer efforts will be put towards the school’s Junior and Senior High Basketball and Volleyball teams to help reduce the associated student fees for next year.
The Alberta Government will provide all of the necessary equipment for the volunteers participating in this event.
Participants in this event must be at least nine years of age. Volunteers are free to use “Pick-Up” devices (such as ski poles) to help gather trash but are asked not to try to pick up anything that is hazardous or too heavy. Please just mark these items with one of the bright orange garbage bags for later retrieval.
The Highway Cleanup will take place from 10 AM – 5 PM on Saturday, May 6. Participants are asked to meet at Subway at 9:40 AM to sign in and pick up their gloves, bags, vests, and signs.
There is still plenty of time for Swan Hills School students or interested members of the community to sign up. If you are interested in participating in the Alberta Highway Cleanup, please get in touch with TJ Linger at the Swan Hills School to learn more at tj.linger@pembinahills.ca or (780) 333-4471.