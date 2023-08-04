The Kanesatake Health Center’s (KHC) one-time mental health services manager – who also worked in Kahnawake for years – has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and robbery with violence.
Robert Marcheterre, 53, worked at KHC until fall 2021, ceasing his role following the election of a new board of directors, according to KHC’s executive director, Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson.
Previously, he had spent years working at Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) as a support counsellor and repeatedly appeared on K1037 Radio.
The charges stem from operations conducted by the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) following an incident described by Cornwall’s acting chief of police, Vincent Foy, as “unprecedented” in the community.
On the evening of July 8, the Cornwall Police responded to a clash between members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and the Loners Motorcycle Club. One member of the Outlaws had been shot and two members of the Loners appeared to have been stabbed, according to a CPS statement. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Five people were taken into custody by police in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Marcheterre was arrested by police on July 8.
On July 14, the Cornwall Police and the Cornwall Emergency Response Team, in coordination with other police units – including the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Biker Enforcement Unit – raided five Cornwall homes. Three more people were arrested during these raids.
In total, eight search warrants were executed in connection with the incident, according to CPS. The searches turned up multiple weapons, including two loaded handguns, and a ninth person was arrested at some point during the investigation.
“The CPS continues to take all matters pertaining to organized crime seriously and will continue to actively investigate and work to deter organized crime groups from reaching our community,” said Foy.
According to Tomlinson, precautions are taken during the hiring process at KHC.
“We conduct vulnerable sector background checks on selected individuals following a structured interview process,” said Tomlinson. “I cannot comment on what was done in the past.”
Marcheterre was associated with KHC for six years as an anger management counsellor before he began his formal employment there as a case management liaison in 2017. He continued in his counselling role two evenings a week upon being hired.