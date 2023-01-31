Five people were arrested when Six Nations Police raided an alleged drug house on the territory on Friday.

According to police, officers seized cocaine, amphetamine salts, unspecified weapons and a car with its identification number removed.

“This residence has been a community concern for illicit drug use and stolen property,” police said in a statement about the site of the raid on Mohawk Road.

Five accused — three men and two women, all of Ohsweken — face drug and weapons charges, along with one count each of tampering with a vehicle identification number.

Court dates are pending.

