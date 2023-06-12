The issue of backyard chickens in urban Chatham-Kent is coming home to roost.
According to results of a recent Let's Talk CK survey on the issue, 68 per cent out of the nearly 5,000 respondents say they approve of allowing backyard laying hens in areas zoned residential.
That's one of the findings in the survey, which was open for comment for a one-month period earlier this year.
Of the 4,988 people who responded, 2,051 were from Chatham; 887 were from South Kent; 552 were from Wallaceburg; 501 from West Kent; 544 were from East Kent and 453 were from North Kent.
The top three reasons for wanting to have backyard chickens include fresh eggs, home-grown poultry for the household, as well as the concept that raising chickens is a fun and educational opportunity.
When it comes to concerns, a significant slice of the respondents (2,009), said they have no issues with the idea. However, the top three concerns listed are smell, sanitary/health concerns, and the fact backyard chickens could attract predators.
To further examine the issue, the municipality is hosting a public meeting in Blenheim June 29, allowing for a last chance for residents to provide input on the matter. What transpires at the meeting will be included in a report to council July 10.
South Kent Coun. Anthony Ceccacci, said he's looking forward to hearing from all sides before a decision is made, adding the response to the Let's Talk CK survey is "the most engaged feedback we've ever had.
"For me, it's beneficial to let the final process take place," Ceccacci said, noting that hearing all opinions is important as it's not a "cut and dried decision."
When it comes to backyard chickens in urban settings, Ceccacci said there is much to consider including the cost of enforcement, licensing and CK Public Health’s stand on related matters such as the avian flu.
Council has had to make decisions on backyard chickens before. In 2013, a bylaw to allow them in urban areas was defeated and in 2015 council put chickens on the list of animals that were banned under the responsible animal ownership bylaw.
In 2020, a motion by former councillor Mark Authier to direct staff to explore the possibility of urban residents raising a maximum of four chickens in their backyards was defeated in a tie vote.
The issue has triggered strong responses from both sides. A petition advocating for backyard chickens, spearheaded by Chatham-Kent resident Jane LaBute, has garnered more than 2,000 signatures as of press time.
Agriculture groups, such as the Kent Federation of Agriculture and the Egg Farmers of Ontario, have also chimed in stating urban backyard chickens raise the threat of disease.
According to a report from Chatham-Kent's licensing department, no deputations will be allowed when council discusses the issue at the July 10 meeting, nor will questions from the public be allowed. Participants who want to speak must do so June 29.
The meeting on backyard chickens will be held June 19, at St. Mary's Hall at 94 George St. beginning at 6 p.m.
A copy of the report to council and the survey results can be found on the municipal website.