Growing up by the sea, Newfoundland and Labrador children have always been just a wharf’s edge away from tragedy.
Newfoundland-born soprano Tonia Evans Cianciulli says it was serendipity that led both her and her father, Fred Dyke, to recently memorialize just such a family story that happened before either of them were born.
Dyke, who’s now a pastor living in Ontario, released a biography of his father in October through Flanker Press.
“Skipper Ches: As Tough as it Gets” tells the almost story of Fred’s parents, Chesley Dyke and Elsie Stanford Dyke, and the almost unbelievable adventures of his father, who spent most of his life skippering schooners.
Born in 1908, Ches’s path in life wended through every manner of early 19th-century Newfoundland existence, from the seal fishery, where he and his fellow sealers got stranded on the ice when their vessel sank, to a short stint rum-running from St-Pierre.
He and Elsie had nine children in all, but it’s the heartbreaking death of their first-born son that also captured Evans Cianciulli’s imagination.
“I grew up hearing my dad and my aunt talk about ‘poorlittledward,’ and it was all rolled together in one word, and with their Newfoundland accent it was a little hard to understand what they were saying,” she said Thursday in a phone call from her home in Toronto. “But it’s ‘poor little Edward,’ and that’s how my grandmother referred to Edward after he drowned for the rest of her life.”
In the 1930s, Ches and his wife had moved back to his birthplace of Pool’s Island from St. John’s, where they moved into a house near the shore.
They had two small boys at the time; the eldest, Edward, was 4.
Dyke tells the tale:
“The uncle brought the two sons, Bob and Edward, down to the wharf, and the wharf was right next to the shed or store. We called it a store. When the uncle left to walk up to the house, the one boy Edward said, ‘I’m going to go in with Dad,’ so he let go of his hand.”
It was June, and Ches would likely have been working on a boat, or mending nets for the fishery.
When the uncle got back to the house, he told Elsie that Edward had gone to be with his father.
“Mom, knowing what Dad was like when he was working, she rushed down to find him. She said, ‘Is Edward with you?’ and he said, ‘No, I haven’t seen him,’” Dyke said in an interview Thursday, Dec. 15.
“They both went out to the wharf and he was standing up on the bottom in about three feet of water.”
The boy had drowned.
They suspect there were a couple of teenage boys on the wharf stabbing at flatfish with a prong, a common pastime for young ones around the bay.
“When they found him, the prong was in the water next to him, so they suspect that he was trying to imitate what they were doing.”
Evans Cianciulli said the family tale was never far from her heart.
In 2019, she did a series of tributes to Twillingate opera legend Georgina Stirling that included a book co-written with her other grandfather, Calvin Evans, a double CD release and a concert tour.
“It was an absolute whirlwind year, and it was thrilling and amazing, and then it was like you wake the morning of New Year’s 2020 and I said to myself, ‘I really don’t feel like I have any vision for this year.’”
COVID-19 soon took care of that, and the pandemic gave her time to reflect.
This year, she released a more pensive album, “Hymns of the Heart,” and has more recently started performing live again with orchestras.
But one thing she wanted to do was capture in song the story of her uncle who drowned.
“As a mom myself, I can’t even fathom what that must have been like, to lose your first-born child so tragically like that,” said Evans Cianciulli, who has two teenagers.
“In this day and age, we have so many resources to draw upon to help ourselves heal through things or grieve, but in fact then, what did you do? I don’t even know.”
She said Elsie likely turned her pain into passion for taking care of the rest of her family.
So, with the help of poet Vaughn Harbin, she penned the song “Churchyard Roses” in memory of young Edward.
The ballad features Jesse Fegelman on guitar and Erika Nielsen on cello, and was recorded, mixed and mastered with Dima Graziaani.
The same trip also recorded a Christmas piece, “It’s Christmastime this Year, in Newfoundland.”
Fred Dyke decided to include the words to his daughter’s song in his book.
As a footnote, Evans Cianciulli adds that her close association with Georgina Stirling — whose stage name was Marie Toulinguet — includes an odd parallel.
Georgina, it turns out, had a younger brother named Edward who also drowned.
The sea, as always, must take its toll.