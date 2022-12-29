The new owners of Gord’s Rentals in Timmins are excited for the future of the business.
The company was recently purchased by Attawapiskat Enterprises, which also owns Advanced Security and invested in Attawapiskat Catering in Timmins, but they say that nothing is going to change in the day-to-day operations of the rental company.
Robert Dickson, CEO of Attawapiskat Enterprises says that continuity started with Dan Charboneau staying in his managerial role with Gord’s Rentals.
“We couldn’t do this without him,” said Dickson about the long-time manager of Gord’s Rentals. “If Dan wasn’t staying, we weren’t buying.”
He said they have several roles that need to be filled as soon as possible, and building on the solid foundation is a priority.
Gord’s Rental has been in operation for 52 years in Timmins, supplying equipment to everyone from independent contractors and mining companies to home repair do-it-yourselfers.
They offer education on use of the equipment and a fleet of trucks to deliver to worksites, as well as provide service if something goes wrong.
Charbonneau has been with the company for decades and Dickson says his expertise is vital.
“He knows the tools, he knows the equipment, he knows the history of the equipment, he knows where the trend lines are going with this kind of work,” said Dickson. “So we need to bring someone in very quickly to work with Dan so when he’s done in a couple years, we hope to have someone in place to fill his role.”
The Attawapiskat Enterprises covers several companies. It is wholly owned by Attawapiskat First Nation, but functions separately from Chief and council, with their investments guided by a board of directors made up of nation members.
Attawapiskat Enterprises also contributes to a community trust, totalling about $4 million in the last decade.
“We’re more of a social enterprise than a straight for-profit business,” said Dickson.
The hope is that as the companies expand, the benefits for their community will as well.
“Development of increased business ownership is a key strategy in some of the most successful First Nation communities,” said Steve Hookimaw, board chairperson of Attawapiskat Enterprises. “Today we are extremely pleased to add this respected firm to our group of companies.”
Dickson agreed.
“When we look at these things, we want to be sure the fit is there,” said Dickson. “Buying Gord’s enables us to continue supporting the community.”