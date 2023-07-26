South Algonquin Township council heard from Bil Smith, the executive director of the Community Resource Centre in Killaloe at their meeting on July 5. Smith, who is also a councillor in Killaloe, Hagerty and Richards Township, talked about getting municipal support for bringing the Seniors’ Active Living Centre to South Algonquin.
Mayor Ethel LaValley introduced Smith to council and invited him to proceed with his presentation. He thanked council for having him in to speak and said he was there that day to ask for their support for the CRC Senior Active Living Centre and possibly bringing it to South Algonquin.
The Community Resource Centre Killaloe offers innovative holistic programs to support people of all ages and families to learn new skills, build on their strengths, access supports and services in South Algonquin Township and all through Renfrew County and helps its communities grow in a positive direction. It was founded in 1987 by the non-profit Women Initiating Responsible Change and was funded by a small community and neighbourhood support services program grant from the Ministry of Community and Social Services. It was incorporated as a non-profit in 1991 and continues to provide a wide array of projects and services to local families and to their communities in general. One of these resources is the Seniors’ Active Living Centre, which offers programming, information and support to area seniors and their families.
Smith told council that they operate in Killaloe but their model, their idea, is that small towns and villages don’t have the staff, the expertise, or the tax base to run their own programs individually.
“So, what we’ve done over the past 32 years, we’ve really rolled out mobile programming. So, we develop programs at the office in Killaloe and we take them out into the small communities,” he says.
Smith said he was there to talk specifically about the Seniors’ Active Living Centres, a program that’s existed in the province for a number of years. It’s a partnership between the province, the municipalities and a third-party provider, in this case, CRC Resource Centre Killaloe. Since 2018, they successfully applied for and have been operating a SARC, first in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards and Brudenell, Lyndock and Raglan, and they’ve been expanding their programs over the past five years. He said that last year, they served over 208 seniors with their programming.
Smith said they recently found out that the Ontario government was opening the application process for more SALCs, and were hoping to add up to 17 more across the province, but it was a very short application window, with the applications due July 20. In his opinion, he thought that South Algonquin would be an ideal place for one of these new SALC locations.
According to the information on the Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility website, Ontario if facing a significant demographic shift with older adults (55 years and older) and seniors (65 years and older) the fastest growing demographic in the province, with 400 Ontarians turning 65 years old every day. With these SALCs, of which there are currently about 300 across the province, Ontario can help fulfill its commitment to helping older adults stay safe, healthy, active, and socially connected in their communities.
Smith told council that he looked at the 2021 census data and found that 32 per cent of people in the township were 65 years of age or older and 59 per cent were 55 years of age or older.
“So that’s a lot of people, that’s a big percentage of the people. I understand that there are some volunteer run groups. Our motto is not to come in and take over, it is to work with the existing groups and build the programming and be the staff backbone and support,” he says.
Smith said the provincial government was prepared to offer 80 per cent of the net maintenance and operating costs, up to $42,700 and the township would be responsible for the other 20 per cent, either in cash or in-kind funding like providing space, or other services, which Smith said the townships they currently work in (KH&R and BL&R) provide. He said that if South Algonquin was interested in entering a partnership with them, they’d be happy and well-suited to put the application in and get it started. The funding would also provide for a part-time position (three days a week) for someone to administer the program, possibly a local.
“The province’s desired show of support is a resolution from council that you support the program. Also, a letter from staff confirming the value of the cash and in-kind contributions you intend to put forward. The more you can give, the better the program will be,” he says.
Bryan Martin, the CAO, said that this would be ongoing operational funding in the long-term and was not a one-off, one-year program and that it had not been available since 2017.
“This is the first time in six years it’s been brought out. It’s not available every year. So just to give you an idea of the scope. That $40,000 is an ongoing annual amount that can be applied for that’ll be given to you. And then on top of that there’s the other ones you can apply for during the year to help offset that as they come up, like the Seniors’ Community Grant. Just to put it in perspective, given that we have such a large seniors population in our community,” he says.
Martin went on to say that if council moves forward with this application, he and Smith would work out the logistics.
“I’m sure with the cooperation of the seniors, we’ll work out the programming specific to our community needs in both Whitney and Madawaska and we’ll come up with a plan on how to move it forward,” he says.
Council subsequently decided to pass a resolution to support the SALC coming to South Algonquin and will provide in-kind donations (with their seniors’ centre, libraries and community centres spaces) and $2,500 in cash for the 2023 fiscal year, which they will look at and possibly increase in subsequent years.
Smith told The Bancroft Times on July 10 that he was really pleased with council’s response to his presentation.
“The township has been very supportive and a good partner for years. Together we are looking forward to the opportunity to increase the options for seniors in South Algonquin,” he says. “If our application is successful, we plan to increase the availability of exercise classes, social activities, group meals and more.”