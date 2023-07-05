Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - A low relief sculpture in the historic town of Cobalt had a visit from its creators during the first week in June.
Sally Lawrence and Rob Moir, now living in Thornhill, returned to the sculpture on Silver Street – across from the post office - to carry out some repairs on the work named Silver Threads.
In an interview at the site, Lawrence explained that "to repair these works the first thing we did yesterday was we filled in where the water got in behind the sculpture. So there was some damage caused by that. It's been almost 23 years."
Foam insulation was used, and caulking to fill in the cracks.
"Hopefully that will help with water."
Moir did some drilling on the rock and placed galvanized mesh to blend the sculpture to the rock.
"What we're going to do is build up the cement to try to take away the edges and hopefully help with the water flow," Lawrence said.
The artwork is a low relief in negative, she explained.
"When we did the figures we did them in positive, coming out at us, in clay and we made the mould out of winter stone. It's a high polymer cement. We made a mould on top of the clay and the mould became the artwork. The idea is that when you see them in light they appear to be coming out but it's an illusion. They are actually negative relief like a footprint in the sand. It tricks the eye a little bit."
The couple left the site on June 13 and plan to return later this summer after the cement is cured. At that time they will be treating the surface of the sculpture with some colour to unify it and add more contrast, Lawrence explained in a later message. They also plan to add a sealant over the cement, she said.
"We worked very long days, but it was sort of like a dance working with Rob again. We both thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and realized how much we miss being in the north working on art together! It was so great that so many old friends stopped by to say hello and that dear friends fed us and put us up in their homes."
She said the Town of Cobalt and Cobalt Historical Society representatives, as well as art shop owner Laura Landers, made them feel very welcome.
She expressed gratitude to Keith Calder and his father, the late John Calder, who donated the funds to the Cobalt Historical Society to make the restoration work possible.