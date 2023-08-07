Gananoque introduces e-newsletters
The Town of Gananoque has come up with a new way to help keep the community informed of events and happenings occurring in the area.
Recently, the town introduced e-newsletters, which will provide information on public notices, news, events and meetings.
Residents can stay connected and informed by subscribing to the town’s e-newsletters. Visit gananoque.ca and scroll to the bottom of the homepage, under 'Subscribe' and ‘Learn More'. People can select all categories they wish to receive email updates for, and hit 'Subscribe'
Options include alerts, events, meetings, notices, tenders and RFPs, marina information, and town news, which includes council meeting updates.
Community grants available
Gananoque is reminding its residents of available community grants.
Grant categories includes program development, festivals/facility use, and travel.
Eligible recipients are any Gananoque resident or not-for-profit and/or charitable community organization that provides or develops recreation, cultural, festival and social opportunities for the residents of the town.
Applications from school teams/clubs are eligible if a teacher, leader or coach sponsors the application.
Eligible projects can be recreational, cultural, festival or social in nature. They must provide for equal opportunities and access to participation for town residents. The town is also looking for projects that offer the potential to attract tourists to the area.
Emphasis is on projects that are financially responsible, cost-shared, and are deemed to provide a viable community service.
Go to gananoque.ca for more information.
Grass cutting green alternatives
Recently, Gananoque council approved staff’s recommendations for the Cut Smart and Live Better While Reducing Costs – Grass Cutting Green Alternatives, with the hope that this will help naturalize areas in parks and rights-of-way, introduce planned naturalization zones, raise awareness about the benefits of naturalization, and introduce naturalization test zones.
These naturalization test zones will be located in Steel Workers Park, Bay Road/Princess Street Road Easement, Grasshopper Park on Arthur Street, the Oak and Third Street vacant lot, and Bay Road Shoreline next to Rotary Beach.
Thirtieth anniversary celebration
The Thousand Islands Watershed Land Trust will mark three decades with an event on Aug. 27.
This will occur at 1 p.m. at 870 County Road 42, in Athens, and will mark a 30th anniversary celebration.
Gananoque Mayor John Beddows will host an auction, and music will be provided by River City Junction. Food will be provided by The Happy Chef and drinks from Daft Brewing Company.
People can find tickets at TIWLT.ca.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)