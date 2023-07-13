Hiawatha First Nation’s Barry Payne, an accomplished entrepreneur who has long used his savvy business sense to support Indigenous business development, has been named the Innovation Cluster’s latest expert in residence.
“I’m pretty honoured,” Payne told The Examiner.
Before becoming a successful and experienced entrepreneur, Payne had humble beginnings. Born and raised in Toronto, he moved to Hiawatha First Nation — where he still resides today — to live with his mother.
“I started here in Hiawatha from the basement,” Payne recalled.
It didn’t take long until the enterprise began to show some promise. Before long, Payne’s relatively new enterprise was supplying cubicles for the federal government.
“I was able to grow my business from the truck of my car,” Payne said.
Soon, Adirondack Technologies Furniture Inc., the name of his business went from the underground to being a nationally recognized organization.
Payne made a conscious effort to hire and include Indigenous employees and workers.
“I was really committed to hiring Indigenous employees,” remembered Payne.
“My mom had a lot to do with it because when I had the opportunity to build my business it was because of those Indigenous employees, so the things I was able to do for myself and do for my kids was all a result of that,” he said.
“It’s incumbent upon us to give back, to encourage the next generation and open doors.”
For me, it was more of a case of people just need an opportunity. I felt that I came from a very humble background. My mom was a single mom and I grew up in low income housing in Toronto. All we have to do is make opportunities.”
Payne also serves as the Indigenous procurement ambassador at Procurement Assistance Canada. In this role, he has the opportunity to work with both Indigenous and non-Indigenous owned companies to help them consider the federal government as a client.
When it comes to his new position with Innovation Cluster, Payne said, “I am excited to take on this new role at the Innovation Cluster, which has demonstrated a sincere commitment to inclusion and Indigenous business growth.
As a member of Hiawatha First Nation and an entrepreneur, I understand the potential within our communities. I look forward to extending the reach of the entrepreneurship program and supporting the growth of Indigenous owned businesses.”
Now that he’s assumed the role of the Innovation Cluster’s Expert in Residence, Payne’s duties will include mentoring clients, helping them navigate government funding and providing business advice.
His new spot “aims to bridge the gap between Indigenous communities and the entrepreneurship landscape, tapping into the Indigenous peoples’ growing business creation rate, which is currently nine times that of the average Canadian,” states a press release from Innovation Cluster.
In a statement, Innovation Cluster says it “understands the power of partnerships and the exponential benefits strong alliances with Indigenous communities can bring to the nation” and that the organization looks forward to Payne’s guidance moving forward.
“His dedication to promoting collaboration and mutual respect aligns seamlessly with the Innovation Cluster’s vision for socio-economic growth,” the release states.
“”We are honoured to have Barry Payne join us as an expert in residence. His unique perspective and experience will undoubtedly provide invaluable guidance for our clients and further our mission to drive innovation-focused, entrepreneur-led economic growth in the region, which must include Indigenous communities.”
“At the Innovation Cluster, we understand the importance of Indigenous owned businesses in Canada’s economy, and we’re excited about our part in shaping the future,” said Nicole Stephenson, interim chief executive officer at the Innovation Cluster.
“My focus and my first passion is helping Indigenous communities locally, and I do that right now, but also non-Indigenous communities, too.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.