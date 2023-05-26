FORMOSA – The new Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority (SVCA) strategic plan has been over two years in the making. Now it’s done, at least in draft format, and ready for approval and implementation.
The draft plan topped the agenda of the May 18 meeting of the board of directors, at the SVCA headquarters in Formosa.
General Manager Jennifer Stephens said the SVCA had been without a plan for some time, and presented the new 10-year plan that includes immediate, short-term and medium-term deliverables, as well as ways of measuring them.
Board Chair Barbara Dobreen (Southgate), said it was “a very impressive package,” a point on which most directors agreed.
However, Kevin Eccles (West Grey), a director who has served on the board in the past, but not during the previous term of council, said he felt “very disengaged” with the plan, not having had the opportunity to provide input.
With half the board being new, a number of directors shared Eccles’ concerns.
Bill Stewart (Kincardine), a board member who was present during the previous term, said that “strategic plans are a living document… we should take the time and let the board catch up.” He suggested that everyone should read it, and discuss the document further at a future meeting.
Eccles said he’d prefer the discussion not be part of a regular board meeting, but at a special strategic plan meeting.
Stephens said the plan “should have been presented as a draft,” since it was not the intended to be a “fait accompli.”
During discussion, information was provided on the consultation process (with member municipalities and previous board members) that went into the plan, and the need to “keep the plan alive” and not relegate it to a shelf.
The board voted to accept the draft strategic plan for information, and to schedule a meeting at which it will be discussed.