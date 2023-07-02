ADELAIDE METCALFE - Council received the cost apportioning agreement between the twp. of Adelaide Metcalfe and the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority. They also approved that agreement be forwarded to the July 17 council meeting for consideration. However, the delegation from Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority explained the importance of watershed management. Brian Horner, general manager and secretary-treasurer mentioned that watershed management plays a crucial role in safeguarding our natural resources and mitigating environmental challenges. His presentation also pointed out the need for collaborative efforts and adequate funding to support watershed programs; moreover, the significance of encouraging best practices, education, and outreach to ensure sustainable water resource management.
Horner also explained about the categorization and cost passing agreements. Certain services were classified as category three in the province. To finance these programs effectively, cost passing agreements with member municipalities were deemed necessary. These agreements would enable the levying of funds required to support the initiatives. Furthermore, Brian Horner clarified that the numbers presented in the report were derived from the already approved 2023 budget. Nonetheless, the agreements would come into effect for services starting in 2024; therefore, the financial implications would be applicable from 2024 onwards, ensuring ensuring no changes or disruptions for the ongoing year.
Also present at the presentation before the council was Mari Veliz, healthy watersheds manager. She expressed gratitude for the collaborative work carried out at the watershed scale and emphasized the importance of effective environmental management. Veliz highlighted that watershed management, encompassing various activities such as agriculture, urbanization, and development, has a direct impact on water resources. Managing these activities optimally through best practices is vital to address erosion risks, water quality concerns, and downstream biodiversity issues.
During this presentation, both representatives spotlighted the collaboration with member municipalities is key to achieving effective watershed management. They also mentioned that by working together, sharing resources, and aligning efforts, the organization can leverage the strengths and expertise of each municipality. That is why the inclusion of Adelaide Metcalfe is important to achieved those goals.