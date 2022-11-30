There have been many occasions over the last few years when the Head Lake Park Bylaw has limited staff from taking action against infractions happening in the park.
The bylaw either has weak penalties or non-existent penalties, according to a report to council penned by Andrea Mueller, Dysart’s programs and events manager.
“There have been repeated cases in which people are operating motor vehicles on the pathways in Head Lake and Rotary Beach Park,” she wrote. “Even after repeated warnings from Parks staff and bylaw staff, the individuals continue to repeat the same offences.”
One of the continual problems has been people driving through the park.
“Sometimes it’s by accident,” Mueller said during council’s Nov. 22 meeting. “They think the roadway continues and they drive in.”
People drive into the park and use the toilet facilities, despite warnings from park staff. There’s even been issues with people sleeping inside the park in the privies, the bandshell, and library porch.
“It’s repeated nights, over and over again,” she said. “We’re looking to maybe update the park bylaw to be more current with the times.”
Staff suggest that the fine for the operation of a motor vehicle in the park without permission should be significantly increased to deter this type of behaviour.
Staff recommend that the Head Lake Park By-Law be changed to include a fee for overnight loitering. Fearrey directed staff to deliver an updated bylaw to council at a January meeting for review.
