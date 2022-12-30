PERTH COUNTY – At the Dec. 15 Perth County council meeting, an update on the PC Connect transit system was provided.
“PC Connect continues to provide residents with an affordable method of transportation to access employment and social programs, healthcare appointments, visit friends and family, and maintain an independent and active lifestyle,” stated Maggie Kerr, Transit Project Coordinator for Perth County, in her report to council.
Since its launch on Nov. 16 in 2020, the transit service has provided over 12,500 rides to date.
In early November, the County of Perth and the City of Stratford submitted an official business case to the Minister of Transportation for the province of Ontario to request additional and continuous funding in order to keep offering this affordable transportation service to rural communities.
“As a result of ongoing marketing and outreach efforts, and the implementation of service enhancements, PC Connect ridership continues to grow at a positive growth rate,” explained Kerr.
The business case provides an overview of the service, the challenges and the need from the community. PC Connect has provided an invaluable service to the community that aligns with the province’s Connecting the Southwest strategy. Despite the additional funding received for the 2023 to 2025 extension period, maintaining the current PC Connect service levels will be difficult to accomplish without further, continuous support from the Ontario government.
Black Friday free ride promotion
PC Connect offered free rides across their service area this past Black Friday, Nov. 25, in an effort to promote shopping locally. This heavily advertised campaign resulted in 64 free rides, which is nearly twice the daily average.
“The campaign not only successfully welcomed new riders, but also promoted local in-person holiday shopping within Perth County and surrounding areas,” expressed Kerr.
Route changes
Approved Route B changes to the PC Connect service went into effect on Oct. 24, after being approved by council. It offers riders in high-ridership locations “more frequency and flexibility”. A result of this change, an express trip was introduced to Route A, which offers travellers in high-ridership areas, such as Stratford, Listowel and Mitchell, an increase in frequency and allows riders of the service to make a round-trip later in the day.
“In addition to Route A and B enhancements, PC Connect Routes 2 and 3 have also been improved to better accommodate riders. As a result of consistently low ridership on the early morning trips, both routes now have a later start to better align with other transportation services and the University of Waterloo Stratford Campus scheduling,” explains the report.