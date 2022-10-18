THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce has released the results from their 2022 City of Opportunity municipal election platform survey.
The survey asked every candidate running in the 2022 Thunder Bay municipal election if they committed to the platform which focused on three pillars that included visionary leadership, economic opportunity and quality of life. The survey was prepared with information gathered from chamber members based on what the next city council can do to support local business growth.
An almost unanimous response from every candidate said “yes” to committing to platform points with the exception of two candidates; Katherine Suutari, for councillor in the Red River Ward, and Cory Bagdon for councillor in the McKellar Ward.
Charla Robinson, chamber president, says the purpose of the City of Opportunity platform serves as a framework or checklist on what the chamber wants elected officials to be considering as they’re making future decisions.
“We know that things change quite quickly,” says Robinson. “The framework is there to help councillors (ask), “as I’m making this decision, how is this contributing to the quality of life? How is this reflective of prudent spending? Are we being accountable?’”
Robinson said besides the two non-respondents, everyone else made the commitment to use the platform as a guideline to navigate through important decisions that will directly affect local businesses.
“We’re going to have a strong group that is committed to using this framework or checklist as they’re making their decisions, and it’s something we can keep reminding them of throughout the next four years,” she said.
Robinson’s team used the platform, along with member surveys to develop the questions they put forth to the five mayoral candidates at the Chamber’s Leaders’s Luncheon and forum, Oct. 5.
“We asked a number of questions about social issues and we made it clear that social issues are the number one issue for Chamber members,” she said. “We also had a couple of questions about fiscal accountability, prudent spending and how to make those decisions, which again, there’s a commitment to accountability and to prudent spending. We had a question specifically about leading by example, and what does that mean to you? How are you going to do that?”
The panel of mayoral candidates was also asked other questions that fall under the quality of life pillar.
“There was a question specifically about how do we help with food affordability. How would they build a stronger relationship with Fort William First Nation, which builds on that diversity and inclusion pillar,” Robinson said.
The results of the candidate survey and more information about the City of Opportunity platform are available on the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce website at tbchamber.ca/sayyes.