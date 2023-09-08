WINGHAM – For the second year, Scott Miller and Steve Jackson are organizing Wingham’s annual Terry Fox Run after taking over for Dale and Linda Edgar, who retired in 2022 after 35 years of promoting this important event.
Last year was the final year for the Edgars, who raised $560,000 over 34 years for the Terry Fox Foundation before passing the torch to Miller and Jackson.
“We are so proud to continue with the tradition that Dale and Linda started 35 years ago,” Miller said in an interview. “This still means as much to us, as the first time we ran.”
In 2022, Miller and Jackson, both testicular cancer survivors, took over organizing duties, bringing in $28,339 thanks to 160 participants and 175 donors.
“A huge thanks goes out our numerous donors, and sponsors, including R.J Burnside and Associates, Fogal’s Your Independent Grocer, Wingham Foodland, Tim Horton’s and McDonald’s,” Miller said in an email.
“Our registration volunteers, Steve and Trish Sabourin, Heather Moore, and Linda Stobo, and our vital ‘teams,’ established in honour of local loved ones lost to cancer.”
Miller said, “Last year, Team Newson, in honour of Dean Newson, Taylor’s Team, in honour of Taylor Mann, and Ange’s Superheroes, in honour of Ange Chester, raised a combined $7,500. Money raised goes to the Terry Fox Foundation, which has funded 1,300 unique cancer research projects over the past 42 years. The ultimate goal is to honour Terry Fox’s final wish, to rid the world of cancer.”
The organizers are looking forward to a fantastic day with amazing people because they feel that sharing memories of people we’ve lost to cancer, remembering them and honouring those still battling some form of cancer today is very important.
“We recognize that not everything we raise here is going to solve cancer tomorrow,” Miller said, “but we’re trying, we’re doing our best, we’re doing what we can to try and help what seems like a monumental task. ‘
Both Miller and Jackson have a more personal connection to the Terry Fox Foundation, as both men are testicular cancer survivors, partly because of the foundation’s research.
“We both had, I think, better outcomes because some of the research done by the Terry Fox Foundation to know that, you know, people with testicular cancer are now followed. We’re in a surveillance program for 10 years. I mean, that didn’t always happen when people were first diagnosed with testicular cancer. In part due to research from the Terry Fox Foundation, so if for that alone, just to pay them back, we’re going to do this and do this as long as we can.”
Miller on Terry Fox:
“I mean, unequivocally, in my estimation, he’s the greatest Canadian. There is nothing that surpasses that story. In my estimation, he’s an amazing individual at his age to decide, ‘I’m going to run across Canada on one leg while I’m fighting cancer.’ Come on, it’s the most inspiring story in the world.
“How it’s not on all of our money and coins, and there are statues in every town. Every time I think about it, I get choked up. If you think about things we all complain about daily, you know, aches and pains, here he got up every day, knowing ‘I have cancer. I have one leg. I’m going to run from this to out of this town, not even seeing people most days, and he just did it.
“And in a humble way, not in a running for public office way. He just did it. I mean, my God, he’s just amazing. So for all those, all the reasons, the personal reasons but also community reasons, and just from honoring who I think is the greatest Canadian boy, someone’s going to have to work really hard to top it. Just the best.”
Event date – September 17
Registration opens at 10 a.m. at the Wingham Lion’s Picnic Shelter (by the splash pad) and the walk/run starts at 11 a.m.
A free post walk/run barbecue will be supported by R.J. Burnside and Associates, Fogal’s Your Independent Grocer, Wingham Foodland, Tim Horton’s, and Wingham McDonald’s.