Visitors to the medical centre and its nearby businesses in Dysart won’t have to pay to park at a common lot.
Township council decided April 11 to remove the medical centre parking lot pay station.
The development came about during a debate about how to best maintain the payment system at the parking lot. Some of the equipment had started to become problematic.
Then, in the end, it was decided the pay system was too costly to maintain over the long haul and caused too much aggravation to justify keeping it.
Robert Mascia, the municipal bylaw enforcement officer, said he believed, after the last few months, it isn’t the gate arms and machines that were malfunctioning.
“It’s just the overwhelming instructions on the machine,” he said. “Users are having a hard time following them.”
Replacing the gate arms would require revamping the on-screen instructions.
“I believe people are getting confused and they’re not seeing the third payment button that needs to be pressed to engage that payment system,” Mascia said.
Many in the community has had a chance to get accustomed to the system so that there’s a noticeable reduction in phone call complaints.
“Granted the machine does go down on occasion with the loss of the internet or power,” Mascia said.
A recent storm that knocked out power service is a case in point.
“Those are normal things that are going to happen with any kind of technology,” he said.
The pay machines are getting to be upwards of 20 years old and the guts of them have already been replaced. The gate arms will eventually break down and need to be replaced as well.
“I think that is the main option that staff would consider council to move forward with,” he said. “But it is up to council what option they move forward with.”
Councillor Pat Casey questioned whether or not it’s a critical revenue generator for the medical clinic.
“People are going there for medical assistance and it’s aggravation on the way in and aggravation on the way out,” Casey said. “I’m wondering if the whole system’s worth its weight or whether we can get the revenue, if it’s necessary, from another segment of taxation.”
He suggested maybe council could get rid of the whole pay to park system.
“You’re in and out of the parking lot and it’s one less thing in your day that you have to look after,” Casey said.
Mascia said a “pay and display” scenario could suffice. That’s where people pay at a kiosk and then place their receipt on their vehicle dashboard as proof to enforcement that parking had been purchased.
“It’s a pretty simple option,” he said. “We would enforce it ... the same as on-the-street metres.”
Mayor Murray Fearrey said dropping a toonie into the pay machine covered snowclearing of the lot and some maintenance. He said it’s simple enough to pay as you enter and then have no worries when you leave.
“You don’t get in unless you have a toonie or two loonies,” he said. “That’s pretty simple.”
Mascia said the gate would have to be modified to accommodate a coin system if the debit or credit card payment mechanism is removed.
“Or they could just use the existing system as it is now with the debit and credit (card options) as a pay and display,” he said.
Councillor Tammy Wood-Roberts said she’s heard a complaint recently by somebody who had been dinged for a service charge by a bank because the parking fee was less than a $10 purchase.
Banks, right?
“It does need to change,” she said.
Wood-Roberts said she’d in favour of removing the pay to park system all together and have free parking at the medical centre.
Hospitals in Haliburton and Minden Hills don’t require payment to park.
Barbara Swannell, the township’s treasurer, said municipal coffers hauled in about $50,000 a year through parking there before the coronavirus pandemic. The 2023 municipal budget includes $27,000 for parking revenue.
“And we’re seeing an uptick in that number now that business is getting back to normal,” Swannell said.
Patrons of nearby businesses also use that pay to park lot.
